(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings on eight
Taiwanese securities companies, namely Yuanta Securities Co.,
Ltd. (Yuanta), Jih
Sun Securities Corp., Ltd (Jih Sun), Oriental Securities
Corporation (Oriental),
Concord Securities Corporation (Concord), Ta Chong Securities
Co., Ltd. (Ta
Chong), Ta Ching Securities Co., Ltd. (Ta Ching), Tachan
Securities Co., Ltd
(Tachan), and Horizon Securities Co., Ltd. (Horizon). At the
same time, Fitch
has placed Concord's ratings on Negative Outlook. The Outlooks
of all other
entities are Stable.
Fitch has affirmed the related support-driven IDRs and National
Ratings of
Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (YFHC), Yuanta Commercial
Bank Co., Ltd.
(YCB), Jih Sun Financial Holding Co., Ltd (JSFH) and Jih Sun
International Bank
(JSIB). JSIB's and YCB's Viability Ratings (VRs) have also been
affirmed. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and NATIONAL RATINGS
Taiwanese securities firms generally boast high capital ratios
by international
standards, but these can be volatile and are expected to weaken
over time as
firms take on more risk in seeking higher growth and other
earnings
opportunities.
The smaller firms - Concord, Ta Chong, Ta Ching, Tachan and
Horizon - post net
losses more frequently than higher rated peers due to their
limited brokerage
franchises and reliance on proprietary trading for profits. This
together with
their higher concentration risks in stock and bond investments
and repo funding
constrains them to non-investment grade ratings on the
international rating
scale.
Concord is rated highest among the smaller companies at 'BB+',
reflecting its
relatively diversified franchise among similar sized local
peers, although it
has below-average capital and liquidity positions due to
increasing reliance on
short-term repos to fund its larger, long-term bond investments.
This has left
its credit profile more vulnerable to stock market volatility
and to market and
liquidity risks, resulting in the revision of Concord's Outlook
to Negative.
The ratings affirmations of Oriental, Ta Chong, Ta Ching, Tachan
and Horizon are
based on their generally stable credit profiles, which are
underpinned by their
simple business model, consistently low leverage and Fitch's
expectation of
their ability to maintain strong capital buffers, liquid
portfolios and high
quality collateral backing repo funding. That said, Horizon is
rated lower at
'BBB(twn)', taking into account its relatively weaker and more
volatile
earnings, and higher market risk appetite.
Yuanta is rated 'BBB+', the highest among domestic peers,
reflecting its
dominant market position in Taiwan's securities market,
resilient earnings
generation over economic cycles and strong financial
flexibility. But its
product range is narrower and geographically concentrated
relative to similarly
rated regional peers. The ratings affirmation takes into account
Yuanta's
capital buffer relative to the risks associated with its
expanded investment,
including rising leverage mainly resulting from the acquisition
of TONGYANG
Securities Inc. (renamed Yuanta Securities Korea Co., Ltd.).
Jih Sun is rated at 'BBB-' as a result of its well-established
brokerage market
position, generally consistent profitability and sound balance
sheet strength.
Its rating is mainly constrained by its business profile, which
is less
diversified than other larger Taiwanese peers. Meanwhile,
Oriental, rated at
'BBB-', demonstrates satisfactory capital strength despite its
trading-focused
business model and weaker risk-adjusted return compared with
local peers.
The affirmation of the IDRs and National Ratings on YFHC, YCB,
JSFH and JSIB
corresponds with the rating actions on their groups' principal
operating
subsidiaries, Yuanta and Jih Sun.
YFHC is rated at the same level as Yuanta, reflecting the high
level of
integration between the two and the modest leverage at YFHC.
Yuanta's robust
earnings generation and healthy capitalisation, in Fitch's view,
would continue
to help absorb losses, if necessary, were they to arise at
YFHC's other
subsidiaries - mainly YCB (VR: bb+), which has a weaker
stand-alone credit
profile relative to the group and accounted for 28% of the
group's equity and
54% of assets at end-2014.
JSFH's IDRs and National Ratings are one notch below Jih Sun's
to reflect the
group's potential obligation to support its weaker banking
subsidiary JSIB (VR:
bb), in case of need. JSIB also forms a significant part of the
group,
accounting for 52% of equity and 83% of assets.
The IDRs and National Ratings of YCB and JSIB are aligned with
their respective
parents' ratings, reflecting their status as key and integral
parts of their
groups and the obligatory support from their holding parents
under the Taiwan's
Financial Holding Company Act.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and NATIONAL RATINGS
For Concord, its ratings could be downgraded if the company
continues to
increase its appetite for stock trading and its capital profile
weakened
further. The Outlook could be revised back to Stable if Concord
can manage to
reverse the rise in leverage and maintain its capitalisation on
par with
similarly rated peers.
Ratings upside for the other small to medium-sized securities
firms is limited,
unless they demonstrate a sustained improvement in earnings
quality - most
likely through a larger and more diversified franchise - which
is unlikely in
the short to medium term. Conversely, sustained weak earnings
and/or a sharp
increase in risk appetite resulting in material deterioration in
capitalisation
may trigger a negative rating action.
Yuanta's ratings could be upgraded upon a sustained improvement
in earnings
quality, through a larger and more diversified regional
franchise and enhanced
product depths. This would require successful offshore expansion
while
maintaining its financial profile and risk appetite. That said,
an upgrade is
less likely in the near to mid-term. Negative rating action may
result from a
sharp increase in risk appetite, including over-aggressive
acquisition/risk-taking, and/or unexpected large trading losses,
resulting in
material deterioration in capitalisation and/or excessive
increase in leverage
relative to its current ratings. Any weakening of other group
subsidiaries that
requires enough of Yuanta's support to lead to material
deterioration of its own
financial profile, could also pressure Yuanta's ratings.
Any rating action on Yuanta and Jih Sun could trigger a similar
rating action on
their group companies' ratings. Meanwhile, YFHC and YCB could be
rated one notch
lower than Yuanta if YFHC's financial flexibility were to weaken
notably (such
as a significant increase in double leverage), or if Yuanta's
ability to support
other members of the group were to decrease, either through
increased leverage
at Yuanta, potentially from further pursuit of overseas
expansion, or continued
strong growth in YCB.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
YCB's VR reflects its increasing risk appetite and asset quality
risks if it
continues to pursue strong asset expansion, including exposure
to China. It also
takes into account its improved profitability and capital
generation capability,
healthy liquidity and adequate capitalisation to support growth
and withstand
stress losses. An upgrade is less likely in the near to medium
term because the
rating is mainly constrained by risks associated with its high
growth and
moderate franchise. Conversely, if its underwriting standards
were to relax,
leading to heightened risk of significantly weakened asset
quality and
insufficient capitalisation, the VR could be downgraded.
The affirmation of JSIB's VR reflects improved, albeit still
modest, core
profitability, and capitalisation that is better than that of
similarly rated
peers. An upgrade to JSIB's VR is likely if its core earnings
improve on a
sustainable basis without increasing its risk appetite, with
asset quality
remaining stable. A downgrade is unlikely but could occur if
asset quality
deteriorates unexpectedly leading to weakened capitalisation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - DEBT RATINGS
YFHC and YCB's senior unsecured bonds are rated at the same
level as their
National Long-Term Ratings, which reflect the relative
vulnerability of default
of their senior obligations within the national scale for
Taiwan.
JSIB's non-Basel III compliant subordinated bond is rated one
notch below the
issuer's National Long-Term Rating to reflect its subordinated
status and the
absence of going-concern loss-absorption features. JSIB's
Taiwanese Basel III
Tier 2 (B3T2) capital is rated two notches below the issuer's
anchor rating,
comprising zero notching for non-performance risk and two
notches for loss
severity. Wider notching than Fitch's base case of one notch
reflects the poor
recovery prospects for Taiwanese B3T2 debt at the point of
non-viability or
government receivership. Taiwan's authorities would only move a
bank into
insolvency administration when it reaches a very low capital
level or a 2%
capital adequacy ratio, reducing the recovery prospects for B3T2
debt.
The above notching practices are in accordance with Fitch's
criteria on rating
bank regulatory capital and similar securities. Any rating
action on YFHC, YCB
and JSIB could trigger a similar move on their debt ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Yuanta:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable
Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Stable
Outlook
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
YCB:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable
Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Stable
Outlook
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'
YFHC:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable
Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR; affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Stable
Outlook
National Short-Term Rating; affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'
Jih Sun
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
JSFH:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
JSIB:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Subordinated debt (non-Basel III compliant) rating affirmed at
'BBB+(twn)'
Subordinated debt (Basel III Tier 2 capital) rating affirmed at
'BBB(twn)'
Oriental:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Concord:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Revised
to Negative
from Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Horizon:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F3(twn)'
Ta Chong:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Ta Ching:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Tachan:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA (Concord and Ta Chong)
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun
Hwa N. Road
Taipei
Jack Chiu (Oriental and Ta Ching)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun
Hwa N. Road
Taipei
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM (Tachan, Yuanta, YFHC and YCB)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun
Hwa N. Road
Taipei
Clark Wu (Jih Sun, JSFH, JSIB and Horizon)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7602
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun
Hwa N. Road
Taipei
Secondary Analysts
Cherry Huang, CFA (Yuanta, YCB, YFHC, Oriental, Concord,
Horizon, Ta Chong, Ta
Ching and Tachan)
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM (Jih Sun, JSFH and JSIB)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)'for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 20
March 2015, "Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 28
April 2015, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
