PARIS/LONDON, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on Hungary's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to Positive
from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'BB+' and 'BBB-'
respectively. The issue
ratings on Hungary's senior unsecured foreign and local currency
bonds have also
been affirmed at 'BB+' and 'BBB-' respectively. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'BBB' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects the following
key rating
drivers and their relative weights:
MEDIUM
Hungary's external metrics have markedly improved. Since 2010,
Hungary has
recorded high current account surpluses, at 4.2% of GDP in 2014,
reflecting
strong goods and services exports following industrial expansion
and lower
external interest payments linked to external debt deleveraging.
Banks' external
debt has materially reduced, at 20% of GDP at end-2014 from a
peak of 39% of GDP
in 2008. Net external debt is still high, but declining rapidly
as a result, at
56% of GDP in 2014 from 90% in 2009.
The general government deficit was 2.6% of GDP in 2014, a
stronger than expected
outcome in the context of an election year. Fitch forecasts the
deficit to
remain in the range of 2.0%-2.5% in the medium term as tax cuts
are offset by
cyclical improvement. This would support a continued slow
decline in government
debt from the current high level (76.9% of GDP). Fitch expects
debt will reach
75.2% of GDP by 2016 and 66.1% by 2022.
Real GDP accelerated to 3.6% in 2014 from 1.5% in 2013, driven
by domestic
demand. The decline in unemployment to 7.8% in March 2015 from
8.3% a year ago,
and low inflation, supported consumption. Investment benefited
from exceptional
European Union (EU) fund disbursement. Fitch expects growth will
slow to 2.9% in
2015 and 2.3% in 2016 due to slower disbursement of EU fund as
the new 2014-2020
cycle starts only gradually.
The cut in the bank tax contained in the draft budget for 2016
submitted to
Parliament signals the government's intention to achieve a
gradual normalisation
of the banking business environment, in line with the agreement
signed with the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in early
2015. Although
regaining market credibility is going to take some time, Fitch
sees this
development as potentially positive for the rating. Meanwhile,
the conversion of
the large stock of FX mortgage loans (equivalent to 12% of GDP)
has considerably
reduced households' exposure to exchange rate volatility.
Hungary's 'BB+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Hungary's GDP per capita and governance indicators are higher
than the 'BB' and
'BBB' medians because of its greater economic development and
integration with
Western Europe.
Banks have been weakened by a high level of NPLs (impaired loans
over 90 days
past due accounted for 13.3% of total loans at end-2014 from
14.1% in 2013,
14.6% for FX loans, 11.6% for HUF loans) and adverse policy
decisions. Total
lending to the private sector contracted by 1% in nominal terms
in 2014 (+0.6%
for HUF loans, -1.7% for FX loans) and Fitch does not expect it
to recover by
2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to an upgrade are:
- Greater policy stability and predictability along with an
improved business
environment, for example resulting in stable and predictable
framework for the
banking sector.
- Continued, sustained reduction in external indebtedness
supported by current
account surpluses.
- Reduction in the public debt ratio.
The rating Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity analysis does
not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood
of leading to a
downgrade. However, relaxation in the fiscal stance and/or
policy missteps
leading to higher macro-financial risks, including
crystallisation of contingent
liabilities, would be rating negative.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes the Hungarian authorities will maintain fiscal
discipline, broadly
in line with the targets included in the Convergence Programme
submitted to the
EU in April 2015.
Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for
Hungarian
subsidiary banks would come first and foremost from their
foreign parent banks.
