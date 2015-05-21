(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bank of
Scotland PLC's (BOS)
(A+/Stable /a/F1) preference shares securities and other tier 1
instruments to
'BBB-' from 'BB+'. A full list of rating actions, including
details of the
affected instruments, is available at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade follows the recent upgrade of Lloyds Banking Group
plc's (LBG) and
BOS's VR, which is the anchor rating for the affected securities
(see "Fitch
Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group's IDR to 'A+' and VR to 'a' ",
dated 19 May 2015,
on www.fitchratings.com). This is because the ratings of BOS's
preference shares
instruments are notched four notches below LBG's and BOS's 'a'
Viability Ratings
(VR), in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and
Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" (dated 31 January 2014).
These instruments
are notched twice for loss severity, and twice for incremental
non-performance
risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As BOS's VR acts as the anchor rating for those securities, the
preference
shares ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in BOS's VR.
The rating is
also sensitive to a change in notching, which could arise if we
change our
assessment of their non-performance risk.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
BOS
Preference shares (GB0058322420, XS0125681345, GB0058327924,
XS0125686229,
XS0109138536, XS0109227552, XS0109227719, XS0109139344):
upgraded to 'BBB-' from
'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Flores
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1515
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 20 March
2015, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.