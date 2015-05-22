(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed the ratings
of Thailand's four largest commercial banks. The Long-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) on Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (BBL),
Kasikornbank Public
Company Limited (KBank) and Siam Commercial Bank Public Company
Limited (SCB)
have been affirmed at 'BBB+', and their National Long-Term
Ratings at 'AA(tha)'.
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited's (KTB) Long-Term IDR has
been affirmed
at 'BBB' and its National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(tha)'. The
Outlooks are
Stable.
Fitch has also taken several rating actions on three of the
banks' subsidiaries.
The National Long-Term Ratings on Kasikorn Securities Public
Company Limited
(KS) and SCB Securities Company Limited (SCBS) have been
affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'
with a Stable Outlook.
Fitch has upgraded the National Long-Term Rating on KTB Leasing
Company Limited
(KTBL) to 'AA+(tha)', the same as KTB, to reflect regulatory
changes that put
KTBL into KTB's solo consolidation group and make it a core
subsidiary of KTB.
Fitch has simultaneously chosen to withdraw the ratings of KTBL
for commercial
reasons.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Viability Ratings (VRs)
The VRs of the four banks are driven by their strong domestic
franchises and
market shares. It also reflects their sound, if not improving,
financial
performance, with key ratios in line with regional peers.
However, the operating
environment faced by all the banks remains challenging and
highly influences
their VR (albeit to a lesser extent in KTB's case).
BBL has a strong profile in corporate banking, is generally more
diversified
than other large Thai commercial banks and fares best in the
agency's stress
tests. Its capitalisation and reserve coverage are the highest
among peers,
while its funding and liquidity profile is among the best in
Thailand. Asset
quality has deteriorated slightly, in line with industry
conditions, and
performance remains acceptable despite its high provisioning
policy.
KBank boasts sound and improving asset quality, steady funding
and liquidity,
strong capitalisation, as well as high profitability. KBank's
ability to
maintain a sound financial position through business cycles is
evident from the
steady improvement in the bank's key financial metrics in recent
years.
SCB has established positions in various financial products such
as mortgages,
credit cards, fund management, and bancassurance. Profitability
has been
consistently high, while key asset quality metrics remain
reasonable with
acceptable buffers in terms of capital and reserve coverage. The
bank had
previously adopted an aggressive attitude towards loan growth,
which has been
scaled back significantly since end-2013, although it remains to
be seen if this
reflects any long-term change in the bank's risk appetite.
KTB's VR is rated two notches below the other large banks,
reflecting its lower
capitalisation, and weaker asset quality and performance
indicators. Key
financial ratios such as the NPL ratio, reserve coverage, and
profitability have
improved substantially in recent years, but still remain
generally below the
peer average. KTB currently also demonstrates greater
vulnerability to the
economic slowdown compared to its large domestic peers, such as
through asset
quality deterioration.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
While all four banks have maintained reasonable metrics despite
slow economic
growth, protracted economic weakness that results in
larger-than-expected and
sustained negative impacts on asset quality, profitability and
capitalisation
could lead to a downgrade of the VRs.
There is little upside to the VRs at BBL, KBank and SCB as these
are currently
at the same rating as the sovereign. Consequently, a downgrade
in the Thai
sovereign rating would likely also lead to similar action on
their VRs.
The VR at KTB may be upgraded if it can show further significant
improvements in
capitalisation and performance, and reduce the gap in key
financial ratios with
its peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, and SENIOR DEBT
BBL, KBank, and SCB's IDRs and National Ratings are driven by
their Viability
Ratings (VR), which reflect their stand-alone strengths.
KTB's IDRs and ultimately its National Ratings are driven by its
Support Rating
Floor of 'BBB'.
The senior debt ratings of BBL, KBank, SCB and KTB are at the
same level as the
IDRs (for international ratings) or National Ratings, as these
debts represent
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, and SENIOR DEBT
Any changes in the VRs of BBL, KBank and SCB would likely have a
similar impact
on their IDRs and National Ratings. Their National Ratings could
be upgraded if
the operating environment was to stabilise and the banks
sustained recent
improvements in financial buffers and maintained acceptable risk
appetite
levels.
Any changes in the Support Rating Floor of KTB would impact its
IDRs and
National Ratings, although downside risk would be mitigated if,
in the future,
the bank's VR is upgraded to at least 'bbb'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) for all
banks reflect
their clear systemic importance as the largest commercial banks
in the country,
with a combined market share in banking deposits of above 65%.
KTB's Support Rating Floor of 'BBB' is one notch higher compared
to the other
banks, as aside from its systemic importance KTB is also
strategically important
to the government. KTB is the only state-owned commercial bank,
with close
operational and branding links to Thailand's Ministry of
Finance.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
A change in the ability of the authorities to support the banks,
such as through
a downgrade of the sovereign rating, could lead to a similar
change in the SRF.
Any regulatory changes that reduce the authorities' propensity
to support
systemically-important banks could also lead to a downgrade in
the SR and SRF.
However, Fitch views that such a shift would be unlikely in the
medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The Tier 2 subordinated debts of all four banks are rated one
notch below the
corresponding senior debt level. This is to reflect their
subordination status,
as well as the lack of going concern loss absorption features,
and is in line
with Fitch's approach to rating such instruments.
KTB's international hybrid Tier 1 rating of 'B' is rated five
notches below the
VR, reflecting going-concern risks of this instrument that
include a
noncumulative coupon deferral feature that could be triggered
upon the bank
posting a loss. KTB's national hybrid Tier 1 rating also
reflects this implied
notching approach from the VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Any changes in the Long-Term IDRs and National Ratings of the
four banks would
also affect their subordinated debt ratings.
Any change in KTB's VR would impact the ratings on its hybrid
Tier 1 securities.
SUBSIDIARY KEY RATING DRIVERS
The National Ratings of KS and SCBS reflect Fitch's view that
these securities
companies are strategically-important subsidiaries, with ratings
that are
notched down once from their respective bank parents' ratings.
SUBSIDIARY RATING SENSITIVITIES
The National Ratings of KS and SCBS would be impacted by any
changes in the
National Ratings at KBank or SCB respectively. Alternatively,
any shift in
Fitch's view on the relative importance of these subsidiaries
could also lead to
a change in the notching. For example, a reduction in their
strategic importance
to their parents due to share sales by the parents or reduced
operational
integration, could lead to a wider notching between KS and SCBS
and their
parents. However, Fitch views that this is unlikely in the short
to medium term.
The rating actions are as follows:
BBL
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Senior unsecured USD3bn GMTN programme affirmed at 'BBB+'
Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured notes affirmed at
'BBB+'
Long-term foreign currency subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
National long-term subordinated debt affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'
KBank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Senior unsecured USD2.5bn EMTN programme affirmed at 'BBB+'
Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt affirmed at
'BBB+'
National short-term senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at
'F1+(tha)'
National long-term subordinated debt rating affirmed at
'AA-(tha)'
SCB
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Senior unsecured USD3.5bn MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB+'
Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt affirmed at
'BBB+'
National rating on short-term senior unsecured debt programme
affirmed at
'F1+(tha)'
National rating on long-term subordinated debt affirmed at
'AA-(tha)'
KTB
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Senior unsecured USD2.5bn EMTN programme affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated US dollar debentures affirmed at 'BBB-'
International rating for hybrid Tier 1 securities affirmed at
'B'
National rating on THB20bn short-term debenture programme
affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
National subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'
National rating hybrid Tier 1 securities affirmed at 'BBB(tha)'
KS
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
SCBS
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
KTBL
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA+(tha)' from
'AA-(tha)'; Stable
Outlook, and withdrawn
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)' and withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Ambreesh Srivastava (BBL's, KBank's, KTB's, and SCB's
International Ratings)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Patchara Sarayudh (KBank's and KS' National Ratings)
Director
+662 108 0152
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Parson Singha, CFA (SCB's and SCBS' National Ratings)
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Trin Siriwutiset (KTB's and KTBL's National Ratings)
Associate Director
+66 2108 0154
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat (BBL's National Ratings)
+66 2108 0153
Secondary Analysts
Parson Singha, CFA (SCB's International Ratings, KTB's National
Ratings)
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Patchara Sarayudh (KBank's International Ratings, BBL's and
KTBL's National
Ratings)
Director
+662 108 0152
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat (BBL's International Ratings, SCB's
and SCBS'
National Ratings)
+66 2108 0153
Trin Siriwutiset (KTB's International Ratings, KBank's and KS'
National Ratings)
Associate Director
+66 2108 0154
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Disclosure: Kasikorn Asset Management Company Limited (of which
KBank holds a
100% stake) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited. Muang
Thai Life Assurance Company Limited (of which KBank holds a
38.3% economic
interest) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited. No
shareholder other than Fitch Ratings Limited is involved in the
day-to-day
rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch
Ratings (Thailand)
Ltd.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Bank Rating Criteria" dated 20
March 2015, "Global
Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria" dated 28 April
2015, "National
Scale Ratings Criteria" dated 30 October 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
National Scale Ratings Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.