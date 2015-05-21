(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC USA
Inc. (HUSI) and its
subsidiary, HSBC Bank USA's (HBUS), Issuer Default Ratings (IDR)
and Viability
Ratings (VR) at 'AA-' and 'a-', respectively. Fitch affirmed
HSBC Finance
Corp.'s (HBIO) IDR at 'A+'. Fitch does not maintain a VR on
HBIO, as the agency
does not view the company as a stand-alone entity.
HUSI's, HBUS' and HBIO's IDRs were affirmed in conjunction with
the affirmation
of its parent company, HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC).
For additional information, please see the press release 'Fitch
Affirms HSBC
Holdings, HSBC Bank, and HK Subsidiaries at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable', dated May
19, 2015. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs
As wholly owned subsidiaries of HSBC, HUSI's and HBIO's long-and
short-term IDRs
are linked to those of their parent company. As per Fitch's
rating criteria, the
difference in notching reflects Fitch's view of varying levels
of operational
importance and expected support.
HUSI's IDR is equalized with HSBC at 'AA-', reflecting its core
operations to
the HSBC Group. HBIO's IDR is one notch below HSBC at 'A+',
reflecting Fitch's
view that HSBC would continue to provide support for
reputational
considerations, even though HBIO is in runoff.
As supported entities, HUSI's and HBIO's IDRs will move in
tandem with HSBC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs
HUSI's and HBIO's IDRs are linked to those of their parent. As
such, their IDRs
will likely be affected by any changes to the ratings of HSBC
itself. In
addition, although not anticipated, any changes to their
strategic importance as
indicated for example through ownership, level of integration or
their role in
the group would also prompt a review of the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
Today's affirmation of HUSI's VR reflects the company's very
strong liquidity
position, solid franchise, and ample capital. Fitch notes that
asset quality
continues to improve while HUSI selectively divests non-core
legacy assets.
These ratings strengths are offset by the HUSI's relatively weak
earnings
profile compared to Fitch's large regional U.S. bank peer group.
HUSI has strong brand recognition in its target market of
internationally minded
corporate clients given its affiliation with the HSBC group.
This continues to
contribute to HUSI's solid core funding base, high deposit
market share and low
cost of deposits despite its small branch footprint.
HUSI's strong liquidity profile remains a key rating driver.
Loans-to-deposits
have remained below 70% since 2011, while peers average
approximately 90%.
HUSI's cash and securities represent approximately half of total
assets as of
1Q'15, with the majority of investments in low risk, highly
liquid securities
such as treasuries, government agencies, and agency mortgage
backed securities.
Supporting the bank's liquidity profile further, cash and
equivalents also
represent a higher portion of assets than peers at around 15% of
total assets.
HUSI's capital levels are ample with risk-based capital metrics
well above
peers, benefiting from the bank's concentration of lower risk
weighted assets.
HUSI has also maintained a healthy Fitch Core Capital Ratio of
over 10%, despite
increased legal and regulatory expenses over the past several
quarters
Asset quality remains on an improving trend as HUSI divests
non-core assets.
Nonperforming assets (NPAs) fell to 2.3% of total loans and
other real estate
owned (OREO) at 1Q'15 from 3.33% at 4Q'14., HUSI's legacy
residential portfolio
continues to drag on the overall loan portfolio with over 75% of
nonaccrual
loans in one to four family residential loans due to
management's measured
approach to divestiture and lengthy foreclosure processes in
certain operating
markets.
Fitch considers HUSI's earnings to have lower influence on its
current ratings.
Fitch believes that HUSI's earnings should be considered in the
context of the
company's conservative balance sheet. HUSI's preference for
liquidity and lower
risk tolerance continue to have an adverse impact earning asset
yields. As a
result, Fitch expects HUSI's net interest margin and
profitability to remain
below peer averages in the near to intermediate term.
Earnings have also been pressured by nonrecurring litigation
expenses and
elevated compliance costs. HUSI's ratings already incorporate
recent and ongoing
legal and regulatory issues. Fitch expects compliance-related
costs to continue
to be an elevated component of HUSI's cost base going forward.
HSBC North American Holdings' (HNAH), HUSI's holding company,
CCAR submission
was accepted by the Federal Reserve in March 2015 after getting
rejected in
2014. Fitch believes HUSI and subsidiaries are appropriately
capitalized,
particularly given its strong funding and balance sheet profile,
to manage
through an economic downturn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRS
Fitch believes HUSI's current VR is solidly situated at 'a-',
and upward
movement is limited. However, HUSI's ratings are sensitive to
the bank
maintaining a relatively conservative risk appetite and ample
capital and
liquidity levels. Aggressive commercial loan growth that would
suggest a
weakening of underwriting standards or a reversal of asset
quality trends may
pressure ratings negatively.
As discussed, Fitch's current ratings incorporate HUSI's recent
and ongoing
compliance issues. Negative ratings pressure would likely occur
if unexpected
concern arises regarding HUSI's ability to meet existing
regulatory mandates.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch considers HUSI to be a core operating entity of the HSBC
Group, and as
such, considers institutional support from its ultimate parent
to be extremely
high. In determining HUSI's importance, Fitch viewed HUSI's
strategic
initiatives to be in line with those of its parent, potential
for disposal from
its parent to be extremely limited, and reputational risk to
HSBC resulting from
default by HUSI to be high.
Despite the entity being in run-off, Fitch views HBIO as
strategically important
to the HSBC and considers the probability of institutional
support to be high,
and the precedent of support is already established.
Fitch views HFC Bank Limited (HFC) as strategically important to
the HSBC and
considers the probability of institutional support to be high.
This view is
underpinned by the high level of reputation risk to HSBC in the
event default.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
As discussed, HUSI's, HBIO's and HFC's Support Ratings reflect
Fitch's views on
the probability of support from the parent company, HSBC.
Therefore, any changes to HUSI's, HBIO's or HFC's strategic
importance as
indicated for example through ownership, level of integration,
or their role
under HSBC would prompt a review of the ratings
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by HUSI
are notched down
from the IDR. The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid
securities are
typically sensitive to any change in the bank's VR. However,
given the high
level of institutional support, issue ratings are notched from
HUSI's IDR as
support from the parent is presumed.
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by HSBC
Finance are
notched down from the IDR. Fitch does not maintain a VR on the
unit as Fitch
does not view the company as a stand-alone entity.
HOLDING COMPANY RATING DRIVERS
HBUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank holding company
(BHC), HUSI.
HUSI's and HBUS' IDRs and VRs are equalized, reflecting the
mandate in the U.S.
for BHC's to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
HSBC USA Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'a-'.
--Support Rating at '1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'
--Preferred stock at 'BBB+';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
HSBC Bank USA, National Association
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'a-'.
--Support Rating at '1';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Market linked deposits at 'AAemr';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
HSBC Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'BBB+'.
HSBC Capital Trust II
--Preferred stock at 'BBB+'.
HSBC Capital Trust III
--Preferred stock at 'BBB+'.
HSBC Finance Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Senior debt at 'A+';
--Subordinated debt at 'A'.
Beneficial Company, LLC
--Senior debt at 'A+'.
HSBC Finance Capital Trust IX
--Preferred stock at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Meghan Neenan
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Bank Rating Criteria' (March 20, 2015)
--'Sovereign Support for Banks (Rating Path Expectations)'
(March 27, 2015)
--'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' (Sept. 11, 2013);
--'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' (Sept. 11, 2013);
--'HSBC USA Inc. and Related Entities' (Aug. 25, 2014).
