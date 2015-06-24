(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today
published its
'Fitch Indonesia National Ratings 2014 Transition and Default
Study'. The report
provides data and analysis on the performance of Fitch
Indonesia's public
corporate finance national ratings, both in 2014 and over the
long term
capturing the 2004 - 2014 period.
Fitch Indonesia registered no corporate national rating defaults
in 2014. Across
the period 2004 - 2014, the average annual Fitch Indonesia
corporate national
ratings issuer default rate was 0.64%.
Fitch Indonesia rated 59 long-term public corporate finance
national issuer
ratings at the end of 2014. The study excludes both insurance
financial strength
and public finance ratings.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/gws3.0/fitch-home/definitions/nationalratings
"> The National Rating scale ranks the degree of perceived
risk relative to
the lowest default risk in that same country. National Ratings
exclude the
effects of sovereign and transfer risk and exclude the
possibility that
investors outside the country may be unable to repatriate any
due interest and
principal repayments. It is not related to the rating scale of
any other
national market. National scale ratings are not directly
comparable with the
international ratings or with national ratings in other
countries. Consequently,
national ratings are identified by the addition of a special
identifier for the
country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National Ratings in
Indonesia.
The special report is available on Fitch's website
'www.fitchratings.com' under
Rating Transition & Default Studies. This report should be read
in conjunction
with Fitch's
National Scale Ratings Criteria, available by clicking on the
link below.
