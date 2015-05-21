(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 21 (Fitch) Five of the six global systemically
important banks
(G-SIBs) that announced the outcome of foreign exchange (FX)
fines with the US
authorities yesterday face a further period of intense scrutiny,
says Fitch
Ratings. This is because the five banks involved in the
Department of Justice
(DoJ) actions pleaded guilty and a three-year corporate
probation period
overseen by the US court will follow. Yesterday's FX-related
misconduct fines
for the six G-SIBs totalled about USD6bn, combining fines
payable to the DoJ,
the US Federal Reserve Bank and other US authorities.
Barclays, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Royal Bank of Scotland and
UBS all agreed
fines with both the DoJ and the US Federal Reserve Bank. Bank of
America was
only fined by the latter, as it is not part of the DoJ actions
and did not plead
guilty to any criminal charges. The fines are sizeable (DoJ
total: USD2.8bn;
Federal Reserve: USD1.8bn and other authorities USD1.3bn), but
all banks have
fully reserved these amounts and fines will not depress their
future earnings. A
breakdown of fines by G-SIB is included in the table.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20150521.htm
">
Click here to view related table.
Fitch has repeatedly highlighted misconduct and litigation risk
as a rating
sensitivity for the six banks subject to the FX action by the US
authorities,
most recently in its 19 May rating reviews. We do not believe
that admission of
guilt will restrict the banks' businesses materially as we
expect them to obtain
necessary waivers from the US authorities. Restrictions on the
banks' ability to
conduct business in the US could have affected their ratings
negatively.
The Federal Reserve issued cease and desist orders requiring the
banks to
improve policies and procedures in the wholesale FX markets. It
is also calling
for improvements in senior management oversight and controls
across all six
G-SIBs.
The banks are resolving legacy conduct and litigation issues and
uncertainty
relating to the size of outstanding monetary fines related to
these issues is
decreasing. Nevertheless, we believe that the banks' exposure to
misconduct and
litigation risk will persist for a considerable period of time
and at least for
the three-year probation period for the five banks. This weighty
administrative
compliance burden to the business and management is now a 'new
normal' for the
world's largest banks.
Guilty pleas increase the risk of civil litigation cases, which
can take many
years to resolve and be costly. Furthermore, we expect banks
that have been
involved in a higher number of settlements and resolution
agreements with
authorities to be more at risk from severe penalties should
further wrongdoings
be uncovered. There could also be some depletion of revenue as
customers move
away from banks that have been subject to DoJ scrutiny.
Fitch recognises that banks have strengthened systems and
corporate governance
to control conduct risk better. This means that new instances of
material
misconduct would likely give rise to questions on the
effectiveness of corporate
governance and risk controls, which are important rating
drivers.
These latest fines do not mark the end of the investigations
into FX trading.
HSBC and Deutsche Bank are among the other banks that are
subject to
investigations by the US authorities for alleged FX misconduct,
and the
resolution of these investigations could result in material
penalties by the
authorities.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 203 530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908 0560
Fitch Ratings Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York NY 10004
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
