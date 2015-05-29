(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
South
Korea-based Shinhan Card Co's (Shinhan Card) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-', its Short-Term IDR at 'F2' and Support Rating at
'1'. The Outlook
is Stable.
The affirmations reflect Fitch's continued belief of an
extremely high
probability of support for Shinhan Card from its sole owner,
Shinhan Financial
Group (Shinhan Financial).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
The company's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's
expectation that Shinhan
Financial would extend support to Shinhan Card, if needed.
Shinhan Financial is
South Korea's largest financial group by total assets (KRW338trn
at end-2014),
and Shinhan Bank (Shinhan Bank; A/Stable) is its flagship
subsidiary.
However, Shinhan Financial does not have very strong ability on
a stand-alone
basis (with a high common-equity double leverage ratio of 136%
at end-2014) to
support Shinhan Card. So, Fitch takes into account potential
support from
Shinhan Bank for the card company, particularly, in the worst
case scenario. The
Stable Outlook reflects the Stable Outlook on Shinhan Bank.
Shinhan Card is very important to the group's strategy and core
commercial
banking operations. Although it accounts for just 6.6% of the
group's
consolidated assets, Shinhan Card contributes 25%-30% of Shinhan
Financial's net
profit. Shinhan Card has a slightly larger customer base than
Shinhan Bank and
thus contributes significantly to the group's franchise
development. Shinhan
Card is the largest credit card company in South Korea with a
20% share of total
transactions in 2014. Shinhan Card and Shinhan Bank complement
each other,
especially in originating new customers and cross-sales of
settlement bank
accounts and new credit cards.
Fitch expects the underlying profitability of Korea's credit
card operators,
including Shinhan Card, to remain at the 2014 level for the next
few years. Its
operating return on assets, exclusive of one-off gains, further
declined to 3.2%
in 2014 from 4.9% in 2010. The unfavourable regulatory framework
that stresses
more robust consumer protection in Korea has put significant
pressure on the
industry's margins in the past several years. Moreover,
profitability would be
squeezed due to increased funding cost when interest rates rise.
Shinhan Card's
net credit costs have remained slightly below the industry
average in 2014, but
have increased to 2.13% from 1.83% in 2013.
Fitch expects the overall quality of Shinhan Card's receivables
to gradually
deteriorate in the medium to long term due to the company's
expansion into
card-loan products, the increasing use of debit/cheque cards,
and the weakening
ability of South Korean households to service debt due to rising
household debt
and a slowing economy. Fitch views card-loan products as more
risky than typical
credit purchase products, but less so than cash-advance
products. Shinhan Card's
delinquency rate (one-month overdue) deteriorated slightly to
2.18% at end-2014
from 2.15% at end-2013, compared with an improvement in the
system-wide rate to
1.69% from 1.82% for the same period.
Shinhan Card's completely wholesale-based funding profile is
vulnerable to
capital market volatility and deterioration in consumer
debt-servicing ability.
However, Shinhan Card's debt maturity is reasonably well spread
out, with an
average maturity of two years at end-2014. Shinhan Card also
benefits from
liquidity support from the group and Shinhan Bank. Shinhan Card
and its local
peers also enjoy ample liquidity due to strong demand for
long-term local paper
from local pension funds and asset managers.
Fitch expects Shinhan Card to maintain its strong
capitalisation. The company's
Fitch Core Capital ratio stood at 27% at 2014. Given Shinhan
Card is Shinhan
Financial's main cash generator and it has no significant asset
growth
potential, Fitch expects Shinhan Card's dividend payout ratio to
remain very
high.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
The card company's IDRs and SR are sensitive to any change in
assumptions around
the propensity or ability of Shinhan Financial and Shinhan Bank
to provide
timely support. This might arise if Shinhan Bank's ratings
change or if Shinhan
Card's relationship with Shinhan Financial and Shinhan Bank
changes.
A significant change to Shinhan Financial's common-equity double
leverage or
consolidated capitalisation may trigger a rating review for
Shinhan Card.
However, this prospect appears to be remote. Fitch does not
expect Shinhan
Financial to engage in large scale M&A, and with the current
internal capital
generation capacity, an improvement in capitalisation/leverage
would come only
gradually.
