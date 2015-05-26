(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, May 25 (Fitch) The growth and
development of
China's asset-backed securities (ABS) market should provide
greater operational
flexibility for banks in terms of liquidity and capital
management, provided the
securitised assets are sufficiently transferred outside of the
banking system,
says Fitch Ratings. The Chinese government has placed increasing
emphasis on
asset securitisation as a means to free up idle assets within
the banking
system, and easing regulations should spur rapid growth in the
ABS market over
the short to medium term.
Latest figures from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) show
outstanding ABS in
China had reached CNY300bn (USD49bn) as of end-April 2015, and
Fitch believes
there is potential for significant further expansion this year.
Chinese
financial institution ABS issuance totalled more than CNY350bn
(USD57bn) through
April 2015 from August 2013.
In April, the PBOC announced that it would no longer require
regulatory approval
to issue ABS; and on 13 May, the State Council approved an
additional quota of
CNY500bn (USD81bn) for the ABS trial programme. Fitch expects
non-bank financial
institutions (NBFI) to play a bigger role in the asset
securitisation market,
while in the medium term they are not likely to overturn the
dominant position
held by the banks. According to Bloomberg, Chinese banks sold
CNY269bn of
securities backed by loans in 2014, up from CNY16bn in 2013.
Formal securitisation provides an additional source of liquidity
for banks and
the potential for better asset-liability management, since it
can release bank
capital to stimulate lending to the real economy. However, it
remains to be seen
if the credit risk will be sufficiently transferred outside the
banking system.
The potential benefits may be limited if the norm is for
exposures to be
supported - for example, via forbearance - and banks end up
investing in other
banks' ABS.
Furthermore, the central government is encouraging banks to use
the proceeds
from their securitisation to support particular areas, including
water resource
projects, slum clearance and housing renovation as well as
railway construction
in central and western China. Fitch maintains the view that
large-scale
state-directed lending could lead to over-investment and capital
misallocation,
and that the freed-up capital from securitisation could be
easily consumed by a
subsequent expansion in assets.
The impact on banks' overall profitability would depend on the
extent of
residual credit risk. Risk-retention rules from the PBOC and
CBRC require
originators to hold at least 5% of the issued ABS, and that the
proportion of
ABS in the lowest tranche held by an originator should be at
least 5% of the
issued ABS in the tranche (and the percentage of holding in each
tranche should
be the same).
If disclosure over ABS and for the financial sector as a whole
improves, market
participants may gain a better understanding and greater
transparency into the
underlying assets and their asset quality. For example, the
National Association
of Financial Market Institutional Investors has published
detailed information
disclosure rules on auto-loan and personal mortgage
securitisation on 15 May.
Greater information disclosure may attract a wider range of
investors,
especially foreign investors, which would allow credit risks to
be more
effectively dispersed beyond the banking system.
See also Fitch's note "Revolving Structures Are a Necessary
Development for ABS
in China", published on 18 May 2015.
Contacts:
Grace Wu
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Benjamin Lin
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+86 21 5097 3189
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
