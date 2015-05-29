(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SINGAPORE, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed South Korea-based Shinhan Bank's (Shinhan) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Shinhan's Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect mainly its prudent risk appetite backed by a stable management team and strong capitalisation. It also takes into account the challenging operating environment, the bank's substantial domestic franchise, narrower margins, sound loan quality, and like the rest of the Korean banking system, its below-average liquidity/funding profile by international standards. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's continued expectation that Shinhan can absorb a reasonable level of credit costs and financial stress considering its strong capitalisation and prudent risk management. Fitch expects Shinhan's management team to remain stable due to its relatively strong corporate governance, which is underpinned by a group of Korean and Japanese individual shareholders who together hold 16%-18% of its parent Shinhan Financial Group. This allows Shinhan to consistently adhere to its long-term strategy. Shinhan's precautionary-and-below loan ratio (1.7%) at end-2013 was better than the commercial bank average (about 2.5%). Its loan book mix is in line with that of the industry. Shinhan's large corporate loan book is more concentrated than its local peers', although mostly in better quality names than the peers'. That said, the bank has a good track record of carefully restricting its exposure to problematic large corporates via good risk control. Fitch does not expect Shinhan's underlying profitability to improve significantly in the foreseeable future due to low interest rates and continued social/political pressure on bank margins and fees. Fitch estimates Shinhan's return on assets to be about 0.6%-0.7% in the next few more years. Fitch expects Shinhan's capitalisation to remain very strong with a Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio at around 14%. Shinhan is likely to be designated a "domestic systemically important bank" (D-SIB) in Korea by the regulator in 2016, which will require the bank to maintain a high level of capital. Shinhan's loans/customer deposits ratio deteriorated by 3pp in 2014 to 123%. Like its local peers, Shinhan is highly dependent on foreign-currency wholesale funding; however, it has ensured that foreign-currency lending is funded by long-term debt, in accordance with regulatory guidance. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's continued belief of an extremely high probability of support from the South Korean government (AA-/Stable) to the bank, if required. This view is mainly based on the bank's systemic importance as one of the largest commercial banks in South Korea, holding 12% and 15% of the banking system's total assets and deposits respectively. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Shinhan's legacy hybrid securities are rated four notches below the bank's VR, in line with Fitch's criteria, to reflect their high loss severity (two notches) and non-performance risk (two notches). These Tier 1 capital securities have limited flexibility over coupon payments despite their going-concern loss absorption feature of non-cumulative coupon deferral, the key reason for the VR being the anchor rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around Shinhan's operating environment, company profile, risk appetite, management and financial profile. They could be upgraded if there is a sustainable, significant improvement in its foreign-currency funding/liquidity profile. However, such prospects are remote, considering the challenging operating environment and the bank's negligible foreign-currency retail deposits. They could be downgraded if there is a significant increase in risk appetite, including rapid growth or weakened loan quality, leading to erosion of its capitalisation. However, Fitch does not expect the quality of Shinhan's loans to weaken substantially in the foreseeable future. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SR is potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Korean authorities to provide timely support to the bank. This might arise if there is a change in the ability of the Korean authorities to provide support. Also, global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing implicit government support available to banks may cause downward pressure on the ratings. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Shinhan's legacy hybrid securities ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect Shinhan's VR. 