The following statement was released by the rating agency
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
South
Korea-based Shinhan Bank's (Shinhan) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Shinhan's
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect mainly its
prudent risk
appetite backed by a stable management team and strong
capitalisation. It also
takes into account the challenging operating environment, the
bank's substantial
domestic franchise, narrower margins, sound loan quality, and
like the rest of
the Korean banking system, its below-average liquidity/funding
profile by
international standards.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's continued expectation that
Shinhan can
absorb a reasonable level of credit costs and financial stress
considering its
strong capitalisation and prudent risk management.
Fitch expects Shinhan's management team to remain stable due to
its relatively
strong corporate governance, which is underpinned by a group of
Korean and
Japanese individual shareholders who together hold 16%-18% of
its parent Shinhan
Financial Group. This allows Shinhan to consistently adhere to
its long-term
strategy.
Shinhan's precautionary-and-below loan ratio (1.7%) at end-2013
was better than
the commercial bank average (about 2.5%). Its loan book mix is
in line with that
of the industry. Shinhan's large corporate loan book is more
concentrated than
its local peers', although mostly in better quality names than
the peers'. That
said, the bank has a good track record of carefully restricting
its exposure to
problematic large corporates via good risk control.
Fitch does not expect Shinhan's underlying profitability to
improve
significantly in the foreseeable future due to low interest
rates and continued
social/political pressure on bank margins and fees. Fitch
estimates Shinhan's
return on assets to be about 0.6%-0.7% in the next few more
years.
Fitch expects Shinhan's capitalisation to remain very strong
with a Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) ratio at around 14%. Shinhan is likely to be
designated a
"domestic systemically important bank" (D-SIB) in Korea by the
regulator in
2016, which will require the bank to maintain a high level of
capital.
Shinhan's loans/customer deposits ratio deteriorated by 3pp in
2014 to 123%.
Like its local peers, Shinhan is highly dependent on
foreign-currency wholesale
funding; however, it has ensured that foreign-currency lending
is funded by
long-term debt, in accordance with regulatory guidance.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's continued
belief of an extremely high probability of support from the
South Korean
government (AA-/Stable) to the bank, if required. This view is
mainly based on
the bank's systemic importance as one of the largest commercial
banks in South
Korea, holding 12% and 15% of the banking system's total assets
and deposits
respectively.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Shinhan's legacy hybrid securities are rated four notches below
the bank's VR,
in line with Fitch's criteria, to reflect their high loss
severity (two notches)
and non-performance risk (two notches). These Tier 1 capital
securities have
limited flexibility over coupon payments despite their
going-concern loss
absorption feature of non-cumulative coupon deferral, the key
reason for the VR
being the anchor rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a
change in Fitch's
assumptions around Shinhan's operating environment, company
profile, risk
appetite, management and financial profile.
They could be upgraded if there is a sustainable, significant
improvement in its
foreign-currency funding/liquidity profile. However, such
prospects are remote,
considering the challenging operating environment and the bank's
negligible
foreign-currency retail deposits.
They could be downgraded if there is a significant increase in
risk appetite,
including rapid growth or weakened loan quality, leading to
erosion of its
capitalisation. However, Fitch does not expect the quality of
Shinhan's loans to
weaken substantially in the foreseeable future.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR is potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions
around the
propensity or ability of the Korean authorities to provide
timely support to the
bank. This might arise if there is a change in the ability of
the Korean
authorities to provide support. Also, global regulatory
initiatives aimed at
reducing implicit government support available to banks may
cause downward
pressure on the ratings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Shinhan's legacy hybrid securities ratings are broadly sensitive
to the same
considerations that might affect Shinhan's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Shinhan Bank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'
Hybrid securities affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro
Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 150-737 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Mihwa Park
Associate Director
+65 6796 7238
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
