Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Corporates Bond Market
Monitor
here
LONDON, May 28 (Fitch) EMEA corporate bond issuance is on course
to hit a record
in 2015, Fitch Ratings says. Companies around the globe are
locking-in low
yields while US issuers are increasing their presence in the
market as the
difference between borrowing rates in the US and Europe grows.
Issuance surged to a high in the year through May, growing 12%
yoy, as companies
took advantage of yields falling to a fresh low in mid-April and
issued debt at
longer maturities. The ECB's quantitative easing programme has
prompted
investors to seek higher returns in the corporate bond market,
at a time when
the share of outstanding European government bonds trading with
negative yields
hit 37% at its peak.
US corporates are also attracted by the near-record low yields
on offer in the
European markets. So-called 'reverse-Yankee' issuance more than
tripled yoy in
5M15 to EUR43.8bn, with names such as Coca-Cola Co., Mondelez
Intl., AT&T Inc.,
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and McDonald's Corp. topping the list.
These five
household names collectively accounted for EUR19bn of the total.
The pace of US issuance in European currencies (euros, Swiss
francs and pound
sterling) is faster than that of their main counterparts:
corporates in Germany
supplied EUR31.7bn in new bonds, while UK issuers were closer to
the US volume
at EUR38bn.
European high-yield issuance continues to benefit from similar
factors to the
broader corporate market, with the added advantage that the
higher yields on
offer provide greater cushion against bouts of volatility
deriving from the
US-Europe monetary policy divergence. Issuance is on course to
achieve yet
another consecutive annual record, buoyed by a wave of
M&A-related supply and a
growing contribution from debut issuers.
High yield bond proceeds earmarked for M&A rose to 32% of new
issuance in the
year through April, the highest level observed. As a further
sign of confidence
and low yields, offerings from first-time issuers in EHY more
than doubled to
EUR16bn despite growing competition from loans.
Booming issuance contrasts with weakening corporate credit
profiles. EMEA
corporates suffered a deterioration in the credit rating trend
in the first
quarter of the year. The upgrade-to-downgrade ratio fell to
0.27x, from 0.89x in
2014, driven largely by a raft of downgrades for Russian energy
producers.
Outlooks and Watches on Fitch-rated corporates remain in net
negative territory,
indicating a degree of downgrade pressure for the rest of the
year.
More information is available in the report, 'EMEA Corporates
Bond Market
Monitor', which is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
