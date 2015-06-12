(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says EMEA financial-sector
issuance
continued its downward trend, falling 7% yoy in 5M15, although
junior bond sales
remain strong, if broadly unchanged from last year's level.
Spreads remain close
to the lows of the year to date despite the sell-off in Bunds.
The trend of improving composite credit ratings through the
first quarter was
halted in May in part by Fitch's well-signalled downgrades to
European Union
banks, which related to weakening sovereign support. Fitch
downgraded the credit
ratings for 46 EU banks and subsidiaries in mid-May, and Support
Rating Floors
now reflect the view that sovereign support can no longer be
relied on for most
EU banks unless they benefit from some form of state
sponsorship. The downgrades
mean that previously Negative Outlooks on affected banks are now
mostly Stable.
Issuance of subordinated debt remained at an elevated level as
banks continue to
bolster junior debt and capital buffers due to resolution
legislation and the
adoption of Basel III, while spreads on junior bonds were on
average 67% wider
than their 2014 low.
The pace of bank deleveraging is showing signs of stabilisation,
as loans to EU
corporates ticked up. Further recovery in bank lending activity
is unlikely to
come solely from monetary stimulus as credit demand remains
subdued due to the
nascent state of Europe's recovery.
Issuance of additional Tier 1 bonds remained close to record
levels in 5M15,
with EUR21bn in new supply, but marginally slower than the pace
seen a year
earlier. Institutions from the UK, Switzerland and the Nordic
region accounted
for two-thirds of new supply, as investors readily absorbed the
glut of
subordinated paper to boost yields, despite ongoing Greek debt
concerns.
More information is available in the report, 'EMEA Financials
Bond Market
Monitor', which is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
