(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Estonia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlooks are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Estonia's ratings are underpinned by a strong sovereign balance sheet, some strong credit fundamentals including governance indicators and a high level of economic development compared with rating peers, and a sound macroeconomic policy framework. Public finances are a key rating strength. At end-2014, Estonia's general government debt was 10.6% of GDP - well below the rating peer median and the lowest in the European Union. Around a quarter of the debt stock is accounted for by European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) guarantees. Estonia is one of only six OECD countries with a net asset position for the general government. The new government intends to introduce additional fiscal measures for the coming years. Tax-free allowances will rise and social security contributions will be cut. These tax cuts will be offset by increases in indirect taxes. Fitch expects that the public deficit will be 0.5% of GDP this year and 0.4% in 2016. The Estonian economy has shown a degree of resilience to adverse economic conditions affecting two of its three largest export markets (Finland and Russia). GDP growth was 2.1% last year, with domestic demand (and in particular household consumption) the driver of economic growth. Domestic demand will also drive growth in the forecast period. We expect GDP growth this year to be broadly unchanged at 2.2%, before picking up to almost 3% in 2016. Estonia's external sustainability has improved markedly in recent years. Deleveraging in the banking and corporate sectors and rising domestic funding for bank assets has brought net external debt down to -8% of GDP at end-2014. We do not expect domestic demand-driven growth to translate into a sharp current account deterioration. In 2014 the current account balance improved, with the deficit falling from 1.1% in 2013 to just 0.1% of GDP. The improvement was primarily due to a higher services trade balance. We expect the current account to rise only slightly over the forecast horizon. Our macroeconomic projections imply that the convergence of Estonian incomes per head with the eurozone average will continue. Incomes per head are currently slightly higher than the rating peer group but less than half of the 'AA' median. As a small open economy, Estonia is vulnerable to adverse shocks affecting its trading partners. GDP and inflation are much more volatile than rating peers. Current demographic trends are another rating weakness. The overall and working-age population are both shrinking. Unemployment has fallen sharply in recent months. There is a risk that this translates into excessive upward pressure on wages. In the longer term, relatively larger falls in the working-age population would raise the dependency ratio and push down on growth potential, unless productivity growth offsets these trends. Estonian banks are well-capitalised, and asset quality is strong. At the end of 2014, non-performing loans were 1.4% of the total loan book. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch does not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, future developments that could, individually or collectively, result in positive rating action include: -Economic growth broadly in line with the economy's potential growth rate without creating or exacerbating significant imbalances. -A narrowing of the gap in incomes per head between Estonia and the 'AA' peer group median. Future developments that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: -Further sharp rises in wages unaccompanied by productivity improvements, leading to a deterioration of the economy's competitiveness and an increase in the current account deficit. -Further severe economic or financial shocks affecting Estonia's main trading partners spilling over to the domestic economy. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level will continue; key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the medium term. Fitch assumes that Estonia will continue to build on its long-standing track record of fiscal prudence and proceed with a sustainable fiscal policy in the medium to long term. Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August 2014 and 'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.