WARSAW/LONDON, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Poland-based Euro Bank S.A.'s (Eurobank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at 'A-'. Fitch has also upgraded the bank's Short-term IDR to 'F1' from 'F2' and its National Long-term Rating to 'AA'(pol) from 'AA-'(pol) with a Stable Outlook. The Support Rating (SR) has been affirmed at '1'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions follow the revision of the Outlook to Stable on Eurobank's parent, Societe Generale (SG; A/Stable/a; see 'Fitch Affirms Societe Generale at 'A'; Upgrades Viability Rating ' dated 19 May 2015 on www.fitchratings.com). Eurobank's Viability Rating was unaffected by these rating actions. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SR Eurobank's IDRs, National Ratings and SR reflect Fitch's view that there is an extremely high probability that the bank would be supported, if required, by SG, its 99.5% owner. Fitch views Eurobank as a strategically important subsidiary to SG, therefore, its Long-term IDR is notched down once from the parent. This is based on SG's strategic focus on the central and eastern Europe region and its proven commitment to the Polish market. The latter has been highlighted by SG's substantial funding provision to Eurobank and close operational oversight over the subsidiary. The potential cost of support would be easily manageable for SG in light of Eurobank's very small size (0.2% of SG's total assets at end-2014). The Stable Outlook on Eurobank's Long-term IDR mirrors that on SG. The one-notch upgrade of Eurobank's Short-term IDR and National Long-term Rating reflects the revision of the Outlook on the parent to Stable from Negative and as a consequence the marginally stronger expected ability of the parent to support the subsidiary. Eurobank is ultimately owned by SG through its 100% subsidiary Societe Generale Consumer Finance, which holds a 99.52% stake in the bank. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SR Eurobank's IDRs, National Ratings and SR are sensitive to the parent's ability and/or willingness to support the bank. Fitch considers it unlikely that either of these will change in the near term, given the Stable Outlook on SG's ratings and SG's commitment to the Polish market. The rating actions have only considered the parts of the criteria that deal with support. They are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2' National Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'AA(pol)' from 'AA-(pol)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bb-' Contact: Primary Analyst Michal Bryks, ACCA Director +48 22 338 6293 Fitch Polska S.A. Krolewska 16, 00-103 Warsaw Secondary Analyst Agata Gryglewicz Associate Director +48 22 330 6970 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.