(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, May 22 (Fitch) Three second-tier Polish banks are currently up for sale but the local regulator's unwillingness to encourage consolidation if mergers and acquisitions involve large banks means the overall banking landscape is unlikely to change, says Fitch Ratings. This will limit opportunities for cutting costs and boosting profitability in the sector. Thirty-nine commercial banks operate in Poland but the sector is fairly concentrated, with the country's top five banks representing around 50% of sector assets. Performance indicators reported by larger banks, benefiting from economies of scale and deeper franchises, are stronger and, in general, Polish banks coped far better than their central and eastern European (CEE) peers during the financial crisis. Asset quality at Polish banks is also better than in most CEE markets. Nevertheless, profitability is being squeezed because low interest rates are affecting margins, interchange fees are reducing and contributions to the deposit insurance and stabilisation funds are increasing. ROE for the sector is still reasonable, around 10%, down from 13% in 2011. Further consolidation could help cut costs and boost profitability, especially among the country's smaller banks. Around 70% of Polish banks are controlled by foreign banks. In our opinion, banking sectors dominated by foreign ownership can become unsettled when circumstances at parent level change, because a subsidiary's position within the group can be reassessed. Ownership changes among Polish banks have been frequent in the aftermath of the financial crisis, resulting from strategic revisions at parent group level. This has not disrupted business at Polish banks. Currently, Raiffeisen Polska Bank, fully owned by Austria's Raiffeisen International, and Bank BPH, 90% owned by General Electric (GE) group, are up for sale. Raiffeisen group announced the sale of its Polish subsidiary in February as part of a broad strategic restructuring. Bank BPH is caught up in GE's global plan to exit the banking and finance sector. Ownership of a third bank, Alior Bank, is also changing. Alior, not part of an international group, is 25% controlled by Romain Zaleski. Regulators have extended the deadline for the sale of Mr Zaleski's stake until end-June 2016 but recent press comment suggests that a purchaser might be selected by end-May 2015. Domestic and international parties are reported to be interested in the acquisition. Domestic interest lies with PZU, Poland's largest insurance company, intent on building a bancassurance presence in CEE. Getin Noble, a second-tier locally owned bank, is also reported to be considering an offer for Alior, as is France's Societe Generale. BNP Paribas already has a presence in Poland through Bank BGZ, acquired in 2013. Only if one bidder succeeds in acquiring all three banks up for sale will the landscape of Polish banking undergo a noticeable change. Contact: Artur Szeski Senior Director Financial Institutions +48 22 338 6292 Fitch Polska S.A. Krolewska 16, 00-103 Warsaw Janine Dow Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1154, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: CEE Banks