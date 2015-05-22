(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Caixa
Geral de Depositos,
S.A.'s (CGD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from
'BB+'. The
Outlook is Stable. At the same time it has downgraded the
Support Rating (SR) to
'4' from '3' and revised the Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'B'
from 'BB+'. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
The downgrade of CGD's SR to '4' and the downward revision of
its SRF to 'B'
reflect Fitch's downward adjustment of the probability of
extraordinary support
being provided to the bank, if needed from the bank's sole
shareholder, the
Portuguese state. Fitch believes that in the event of severe
stress, there would
be significant uncertainties about the adequacy of support being
made available
because of potential limitations arising from the EU Bank
Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD) and EU state-aid considerations.
In addition, BRRD will give resolution authorities (the Single
Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) Board from 2016) a broad suite of powers and
tools to take
resolution action on CGD, if necessary or appropriate, despite
full ownership by
the Portuguese state and its sizeable market positions.
As a result of the revision to the SRF, the bank's Long-term IDR
is now driven
by its standalone creditworthiness, as expressed in its
Viability Rating (VR).
The VR has been affirmed today. Fitch has downgraded the bank's
senior debt
issues in line with its Long-term IDR.
This rating action follows rating action on a number of
privately-owned
Portuguese banks earlier this week, whose SRs were downgraded to
'5' and SRFs
revised to 'No Floor' (see also "Fitch Downgrades 4 Portuguese
Banks on Support
Revision" RAC published on 19 May 2015 on www.fitchratings.com).
The Portuguese banking system is continuing its path towards
stabilisation,
particularly for asset quality indicators, and is gradually
returning to
profitability, supported by improved macro-economic trends.
Fitch expects GDP
growth of 1.5% in 2015 and a steady decline in unemployment to
13.8%. While
Fitch expects problematic assets for the system to peak in 2015,
meaningful
improvements will take time to materialise as the stock of
problematic assets is
large. We expect banks' profitability to be supported by lower
funding costs,
particularly for deposits, a reduction of domestic overheads,
income from
international operations and declining impairments. However,
profitability will
remain subdued due to low interest rates, asset de-risking and
declining loan
spreads.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
CGD's ratings reflect the bank's poor, though improving, core
profitability, and
weak asset quality indicators. The bank has been reporting
losses since 2011. In
2014, the bank improved its pre-impairment operating
profitability to an average
0.5% of assets, partly supported by financial market operations
but this was not
enough to offset its still high impairment provisions.
Its credit at risk/loans ratio was 12.2% at end-2014, with
coverage of almost
60%. The ratings also take into account the bank's leading
retail franchise in
Portugal, and improving funding, liquidity and capital levels.
CGD's Fitch core
capital (FCC)/weighted risks ratio improved to 9.2% at end-2014
from 8.6% at
end-2013 and, including the state's EUR900m cocos, its Fitch
eligible capital
was 10.7% at end-2014. However, net problematic assets
represented a high 100%
of capital in 2014.
The Stable Outlook on CGD reflects the stabilisation of its risk
profile,
particularly asset quality indicators and the ratio of net
problematic
assets-to- capital, which have started to show some
improvements.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
CGD's IDR and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a change in
the bank's VR.
Upward rating potential would arise from a sustained reduction
in problem assets
while preserving capital as well as enhancing core
profitability. A continued
improvement of the operating environment should support business
volumes,
benefit asset quality and a reduction in impairment charges.
This would
ultimately benefit profitability and internal capital
generation. Downward
rating pressure would primarily come from a further
deterioration in asset
quality and sustained losses.
The bank's ratings are also sensitive to the conclusion of the
sale process of
NovoBanco and potential related costs and capital impact, if
any.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The '4' SR and 'B' SRF of CGD reflect Fitch's opinion that there
remains a
limited probability of extraordinary support being provided to
CGD by the
Portuguese state without the bail-in of senior creditors. This
potential support
is based on full and willing state ownership and CGD's
market-leading position
in the Portuguese market.
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF of the bank
would be
contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to
support it.
While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CGD are
notched down from
the VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to changes
in the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARIES AND
AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The ratings of Caixa Banco de Investimento (Caixa - BI) are
equalised with those
of its 100% parent. Under Portugal's corporate law, CGD is
liable for the
obligations of its wholly owned subsidiaries.
The equalisation is driven by the integration of Caixa - BI
within the parent
bank and the benefits derived from parent support. Fitch does
not assign a VR to
the institution as the agency does not view it as independent
entity. The
ratings of Caixa-BI are sensitive to rating actions on CGD's
IDR.
CGD North America Finance LLC is a financing vehicle of CGD
whose commercial
paper debt ratings are aligned with CGD's because of the
guarantee in place and
whose ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive
a change in
CGD's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
CGD:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: downgraded to '4' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B' from 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating downgraded to 'BB-' from
'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured certificate of deposit long-term rating
downgraded to 'BB-'
from 'BB+'
Senior unsecured certificate of deposit short-term rating
affirmed at 'B'
Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'B+'
Preference shares affirmed at 'B-'
Caixa - BI:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
CGD North America Finance LLC
Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B'
