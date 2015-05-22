(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 22 (Fitch) The latest edition of Inside Credit features Fitch's rating actions on global banks. On Tuesday, May 19, 2015, Fitch took various rating actions on banks in the European Union, Norway, Switzerland, the U.S., Canada and Hong Kong following a review for sovereign support globally. These actions include affirmations, downgrades and upgrades of Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) depending on specific circumstances. They also include changes to Support Ratings, Support Rating Floors and Viability Ratings. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for commercial banks in the European Union, Hong Kong, Switzerland and the U.S.. This is being balanced to a large extent by strengthened balance sheets and buffers to senior debtholders at banks, and progress with these is being taken into account in our ratings. A full list of rating actions taken during this review is available in this week's newsletter and on www.fitchratings.com. Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit include: --U.S. Investors Less Bullish on Economic Outlook; Expect Corporate Leverage to Rise --Opportunities and Risks Abound in China's Corporate Bond Market --Valuations Challenge Supply in European Leveraged Loan Market --Renminbi Corporate Bond Market Opening Up, Diversifying --More Investment Grade AT1s on Strong Europe Issuance --China Policy Shift Prioritizes Growth over Debt Problem --Insurers' Aggregation Risk on Cyber Claims in Check --Red Flags Hint at Infrastructure Political Risk in Europe --U.S. Credit Card Asset Quality Expected to Slowly Normalize --Brazil's Banks Adding Risk to Payroll Loan Portfolios --Moderate First Quarter Turkish Loan Growth Mildly Credit Positive --China Macro Update --Why Social Gaming Is a Threat to Casinos 'Inside Credit' is a weekly snapshot of Fitch Ratings' noteworthy content, selected from all sectors and regions. To receive the weekly edition, distributed every Friday at 8am ET, please sign up here: here Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.