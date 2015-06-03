(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SCOR SE's (SCOR; Insurer Financial Strength Rating A+/Positive) subordinated notes a rating of 'A-'. The notes are rated two notches below SCOR's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to reflect their subordination and loss absorption features, in line with Fitch's notching criteria. KEY RATING DRIVERS The proceeds of the subordinated notes will be used for general corporate purposes, including notably the call of the balance of the issuer's USD subordinated step-up floating rate notes due 2029 and of the EUR subordinated step-up floating rate notes due 2020, on 25 June and 6 July 2015, respectively. The securities will be issued with a 32-year maturity, callable after 12 years. The notes include a mandatory interest deferral feature which would be triggered if the company were unable to meet the applicable Solvency Capital Requirement or Minimum Capital Requirement, as defined in the Solvency II directive. According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is classified as 100% capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based capital assessment and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial leverage calculations. Financial leverage and fixed charge coverage remain commensurate with SCOR's rating category. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change to SCOR's IDR is likely to result in a corresponding change in the rating of this debt issue. The 'A-' subordinated note rating was established using current notching criteria. Had the subordinated notes been evaluated using the notching criteria currently subject to an exposure draft (see www.fitchratings.com) but not yet approved, the outcome would have been the same. Contact: Primary Analyst Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed Methodology Changes) (pub. 12 May 2015) here Insurance Rating Methodology [756650 - 04-SEP-2014] (pub. 04 Sep 2014) here Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.