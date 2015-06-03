(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SCOR SE's
(SCOR; Insurer
Financial Strength Rating A+/Positive) subordinated notes a
rating of 'A-'.
The notes are rated two notches below SCOR's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) to reflect their subordination and loss absorption
features, in line with
Fitch's notching criteria.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proceeds of the subordinated notes will be used for general
corporate
purposes, including notably the call of the balance of the
issuer's USD
subordinated step-up floating rate notes due 2029 and of the EUR
subordinated
step-up floating rate notes due 2020, on 25 June and 6 July
2015, respectively.
The securities will be issued with a 32-year maturity, callable
after 12 years.
The notes include a mandatory interest deferral feature which
would be triggered
if the company were unable to meet the applicable Solvency
Capital Requirement
or Minimum Capital Requirement, as defined in the Solvency II
directive.
According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is
classified as 100%
capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based
capital assessment
and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial
leverage calculations.
Financial leverage and fixed charge coverage remain commensurate
with SCOR's
rating category.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change to SCOR's IDR is likely to result in a corresponding
change in the
rating of this debt issue.
The 'A-' subordinated note rating was established using current
notching
criteria. Had the subordinated notes been evaluated using the
notching criteria
currently subject to an exposure draft (see
www.fitchratings.com) but not yet
approved, the outcome would have been the same.
