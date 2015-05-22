(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BOGOTA, May 22 (Fitch) Colombia's massive 4G highway overhaul
project creates
business opportunities for local banks, but not without funding
challenges, says
Fitch Ratings. The most significant challenge for 4G is
attracting diverse
foreign funding. Fitch believes that a funding split of
one-quarter
international and three-quarters local would limit the potential
for outsized
commitments by Colombia's banks.
The first two of three phases for 4G requires about USD15
billion in financing.
Local banks are expected to fund up to about half of that
amount. We see
Colombia's banks holding enough capital to withstand a high
growth rate of 4G
project loans under such a scenario.
Large Colombian banks such as Bancolombia, Banco de Bogota and
Davivienda, along
with midsize banks such as Corpbanca, Occidente, and new
regional players
including BTG Pactual, ITAU and Santander could participate in
4G's financings.
Each of these banks may require some buildup of internal risk
management
capabilities relating to project management expertise, as the
risks of such
loans materially differs from traditional lending such as
commercial and
corporate loans.
Approximately USD4 billion to USD5 billion of the initial need
is expected to be
executed through the local capital markets, private debt
offerings or other
arranged financings. Colombia's outstanding corporate capital
market is around
USD15 billion, thus we see international funding as important
due to potential
capacity constraints with local capital markets. Direct
investments from the
local pension funds will round out sources of funding.
Colombian banks' ability to attract foreign investment will be
aided by the
recent change to local laws that now permit banks to issue bonds
in foreign
markets. On the other hand, nervousness about U.S. rate hikes
could be
influential on international appetites for emerging market
paper.
Another variable is the Colombian government's completion of the
sale of its
stake in the state energy company ISAGEN, the proceeds of which
are slated to go
to Colombian development bank Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional
(FDN). FDN is a
designated lead arranger in 4G financings and will use the
proceeds to support
its 4G lending efforts.
FDN projects that it will boost its own overall lending by five
times during
2015-2016. If FDN secures additional sources of third-party
funding, the loan
portfolio could climb USD750 million in the next two to three
years, up from
USD56 million today. The company raised USD270 million in equity
to prepare for
making 4G loans. More capital may be raised from other
multilaterals. Fitch
expects FDN's capitalization to decline, but remain adequate
even in a very high
loan growth scenario. Banco Agrario de Colombia, a
government-sponsored bank, is
expected to work with FDN to supply direct credit.
In order to accommodate the expected high loan growth in
anticipation of 4G,
Colombia's regulators have amended concentration limits for
infrastructure
projects, lifting the limit up to 25% of the regulatory capital.
In practice, we
believe that local banks will hold project exposures to a
manageable range of
12% to 15% of total loans to be disbursed over the medium term.
Contact:
Sergio Ivan Pena
Associate Director
Latin American Financial Institutions
Fitch Ratings Colombia
+57 1 484 6770 ext 1160
Bogota, Colombia
Andres Marquez
Director
Latin American Financial Institutions
+57 1 1 484 6770 ext 1220
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+ 1 212 908-0652
New York, NY
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
