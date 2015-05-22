(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BOGOTA, May 22 (Fitch) Colombia's massive 4G highway overhaul project creates business opportunities for local banks, but not without funding challenges, says Fitch Ratings. The most significant challenge for 4G is attracting diverse foreign funding. Fitch believes that a funding split of one-quarter international and three-quarters local would limit the potential for outsized commitments by Colombia's banks. The first two of three phases for 4G requires about USD15 billion in financing. Local banks are expected to fund up to about half of that amount. We see Colombia's banks holding enough capital to withstand a high growth rate of 4G project loans under such a scenario. Large Colombian banks such as Bancolombia, Banco de Bogota and Davivienda, along with midsize banks such as Corpbanca, Occidente, and new regional players including BTG Pactual, ITAU and Santander could participate in 4G's financings. Each of these banks may require some buildup of internal risk management capabilities relating to project management expertise, as the risks of such loans materially differs from traditional lending such as commercial and corporate loans. Approximately USD4 billion to USD5 billion of the initial need is expected to be executed through the local capital markets, private debt offerings or other arranged financings. Colombia's outstanding corporate capital market is around USD15 billion, thus we see international funding as important due to potential capacity constraints with local capital markets. Direct investments from the local pension funds will round out sources of funding. Colombian banks' ability to attract foreign investment will be aided by the recent change to local laws that now permit banks to issue bonds in foreign markets. On the other hand, nervousness about U.S. rate hikes could be influential on international appetites for emerging market paper. Another variable is the Colombian government's completion of the sale of its stake in the state energy company ISAGEN, the proceeds of which are slated to go to Colombian development bank Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional (FDN). FDN is a designated lead arranger in 4G financings and will use the proceeds to support its 4G lending efforts. FDN projects that it will boost its own overall lending by five times during 2015-2016. If FDN secures additional sources of third-party funding, the loan portfolio could climb USD750 million in the next two to three years, up from USD56 million today. The company raised USD270 million in equity to prepare for making 4G loans. More capital may be raised from other multilaterals. Fitch expects FDN's capitalization to decline, but remain adequate even in a very high loan growth scenario. Banco Agrario de Colombia, a government-sponsored bank, is expected to work with FDN to supply direct credit. In order to accommodate the expected high loan growth in anticipation of 4G, Colombia's regulators have amended concentration limits for infrastructure projects, lifting the limit up to 25% of the regulatory capital. In practice, we believe that local banks will hold project exposures to a manageable range of 12% to 15% of total loans to be disbursed over the medium term. Contact: Sergio Ivan Pena Associate Director Latin American Financial Institutions Fitch Ratings Colombia +57 1 484 6770 ext 1160 Bogota, Colombia Andres Marquez Director Latin American Financial Institutions +57 1 1 484 6770 ext 1220 Matthew Noll, CFA Senior Director Financial Institutions Fitch Wire + 1 212 908-0652 New York, NY Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.