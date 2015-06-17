(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 17 (Fitch) A new Fitch Ratings study of corporate bond liquidity takes a different approach to the topic by focusing on the characteristics of corporate bonds pledged as collateral in the tri-party repo market. The analysis identifies key features of a sample of bond collateral that could contribute to the risk of fire sales, or forced selling of collateral in a repo funding squeeze. Corporate bond collateral characteristics such as long-dated maturities, low trading frequency and industry concentration ('wrong way' risk) could raise risks of a forced unwinding of repo-funded trades in a scenario where risk aversion increases sharply. Such risk aversion could limit the ability of dealers to finance securities in the repo market. Cash investors such as MMFs could also be forced to sell collateral in the event of a dealer default. Maturity mismatches between short-term repos and the long-term corporate bond collateral they finance could exacerbate fire sale risk if repo trades are unwound quickly. Over 90% of the bonds in our collateral sample have maturities of one year or more. These bonds carry greater interest rate risk, and could be more difficult to sell in a period of market dislocation. Fed officials have highlighted the risk that fire sales of securities could amplify price dislocation in a period of market turmoil. New York Fed researchers have estimated that up to $250 million per day in corporate bonds can be liquidated without negatively affecting bond prices. Total corporate bond tri-party repo collateral averaged approximately $75 billion in 2014. Forced selling of even a small fraction of that amount could accelerate price pressure during periods of market stress. The Fitch study is based on a broad survey of corporate bonds pledged as collateral by dealers in the tri-party repo market as of Dec. 31, 2014. Data was reported by prime money market funds in their monthly N-MFP filings made with the SEC. The full report, 'Corporate Bonds and Fire Sale Risk: Repo collateral Pools Highlight Liquidity Issues,' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Contact: Robert Grossman Managing Director Macro Credit Research +1-212-908-0535 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 William Warlick Senior Director Macro Credit Research +1-312-368-3141 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Corporate Bonds and Fire Sale Risk (Repo Collateral Pools Highlight Liquidity Issues) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.