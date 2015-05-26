(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, May 26 (Fitch) The latest full-year financial
results for
Japan's "mega" banks underscore how overseas operations are
growing in
importance and helping to lift profitability. However, foreign
expansion -
especially in emerging markets - will entail incremental
risk-taking which will
need to be supported by higher levels of capital. Fitch Ratings
maintains that
it would be credit negative if loss-absorption buffers are not
maintained to
reflect increased risk appetite.
Japan's three largest banks - MUFG, SMFG and Mizuho Financial
Group - recently
reported slightly lower net profit (-4.2% yoy) on aggregate for
the financial
year ending March 2015 (FYE15). The slowdown from the prior
fiscal year was
largely attributed to a decline in securities trading-linked
profits, but
shrinking net interest margins (NIM) in their domestic business
and increased
credit costs were also a feature.
The results were largely in line with Fitch's expectations, as
outlined in our
2015 Outlook report. Japan's megabanks continue to be challenged
by the lack of
any significant, sustained acceleration in the real economy,
with initial
Abenomics-related gains expected to taper off through FYE16.
Core profitability
also lacks momentum, with NIMs remaining under pressure owing to
a
low-interest-rate environment and intense competition.
Aggregate net profit of the three megabanks is down, while MUFG
registered a
Japan-high net profit in excess of JPY1trn, but this was mainly
attributable to
contributions from its Thailand subsidiary Bank of Ayudhya.
Contributions to
profit and operations from outside of Japan continue to rise in
importance for
all three. International operations account for 29%, 20% and 25%
(estimated) of
gross operating profit while international loans account for
37%, 28% and 24% of
total loans, for MUFG, SMFG and Mizuho, respectively.
These banks are classified as Global Systemically Important
Financial
Institutions, and have established operations in developed
markets - notably,
MUFG's ownership of Union Bank in the US and its 21.9% stake in
Morgan Stanley.
However, much of their expansion focus appears to be with their
regional
franchises in Asia-Pacific - and particularly in emerging
markets, to capture
growth opportunities.
As such, Japanese banks' overseas expansion will entail greater
risk-taking not
only related to credit but also operational and market risk.
This means
additional foreign-currency exposures and the likelihood of
having to tap more
wholesale sources for funding. Effectively controlling risk &
return from their
growing overseas businesses will be a key challenge.
For now, Japan's megabanks maintain adequate capital adequacy,
solid asset
quality and stable financial results, and the current stable
rating outlooks are
well supported. Measures to boost capital ratios, such as the
issuance of
additional Tier 1 capital, have not yet been fully outlined, but
additional
capital-raising would help to keep banks on a par with their
global peers.
Contacts:
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+81 3 3288 2673
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku
Tokyo 102-0083 Japan
Naoki Morimura
Director
Financial Institutions
+81 3 3288 2686
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
