(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
the National
Long-Term Rating on Deutsche Bank AG Taipei Branch's (DB Taipei)
outstanding
TWD1bn October 2019 senior unsecured notes to 'AA+(twn)' from
'AAA(twn)'
following the downgrade of Deutsche Bank AG on 19 May 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SENIOR DEBT
The rating on DB Taipei's bonds is aligned with Deutsche Bank
AG's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', which is equivalent to
'AA+(twn)' on the
National Rating scale. This is based on Fitch's rating criteria
on senior bond
instruments of financial institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SENIOR DEBT
Any rating action on Deutsche Bank AG could trigger a similar
move on the debt's
National Rating. The Rating Outlook on Deutsche Bank AG's IDR is
Negative. The
debt's National Long-Term Rating will be downgraded if there is
a downgrade of
Deutsche Bank AG's IDR.
The latest rating action commentary on Deutsche Bank AG, dated
19 May 2015, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
