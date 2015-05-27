(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the National Long-Term Rating on Deutsche Bank AG Taipei Branch's (DB Taipei) outstanding TWD1bn October 2019 senior unsecured notes to 'AA+(twn)' from 'AAA(twn)' following the downgrade of Deutsche Bank AG on 19 May 2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS SENIOR DEBT The rating on DB Taipei's bonds is aligned with Deutsche Bank AG's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', which is equivalent to 'AA+(twn)' on the National Rating scale. This is based on Fitch's rating criteria on senior bond instruments of financial institutions. RATING SENSITIVITIES SENIOR DEBT Any rating action on Deutsche Bank AG could trigger a similar move on the debt's National Rating. The Rating Outlook on Deutsche Bank AG's IDR is Negative. The debt's National Long-Term Rating will be downgraded if there is a downgrade of Deutsche Bank AG's IDR. The latest rating action commentary on Deutsche Bank AG, dated 19 May 2015, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA Director +886 2 8175 7604 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd. Taipei, Taiwan Secondary Analyst Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria [863501 - 20-MAR-2015] (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria [720082 - 30-OCT-2013] (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.