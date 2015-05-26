(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China
Aoyuan Property Group
Limited's (Aoyuan; B+/Stable) USD250m 10.875% senior notes due
2018 a final
rating of 'B+' and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
The notes are rated at the same level as Aoyuan's senior
unsecured rating
because they constitute direct and senior unsecured obligations
of the company.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received and the final rating is in line
with the
expected rating assigned on 17 May 2015.
The Chinese homebuilder's ratings are supported by its continued
business
expansion with moderate leverage and sufficient liquidity. The
ratings are
constrained by the high level of non-residential properties in
the product mix
and the limited geographic diversification.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Growing Business Scale: Aoyuan's contracted sales rose 22% in
2014 to CNY12.2bn,
mainly because of its consistent execution in delivering an
increased number of
properties ready for sale. Its larger scale gives the company a
more stable
sales base and greater financial flexibility in making land
acquisitions.
Stable Financial Profile: What sets Aoyuan apart from its
fast-growing peers is
that it has maintained healthy leverage despite its rapid
expansion. Its
leverage as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory was 28% at
end-2014, and its
sales efficiency - measured by contracted sales/total debt -
remained above 1.1x
in 2014. Fitch estimates that Aoyuan's land premium for 2015
will be around
CNY5bn, or less than 40% of its estimated full-year contracted
sales. Fitch
expects Aoyuan's financial profile to stay healthy in 2015,
which will support
its credit profile.
Exposure to Non-Residential Property: In order to increase
revenue and
profitability, the company complements core residential property
sales with
retail properties and offices, which accounted for 26% of total
contracted sales
in 2014. Aoyuan's retail properties are typically located on the
first several
floors of the residential blocks in most of its projects.
Although
non-residential properties are currently selling at a healthy
pace, Fitch
believes that they are more cyclical than residential properties
and any further
increase in the share of non-residential properties in Aoyuan's
contracted sales
may increase its business risk.
Limited Geographic Diversification: Around 67% of contracted
sales in 2014 were
from Guangdong province in southern China, where competition
remains intense.
The geographical concentration exposes the company to the
uncertainties of local
policies and the local economy. It has successfully replicated
its business
model in locations outside Guangdong province, such as Chongqing
municipality.
As projects in Chongqing start to contribute to sales, Fitch
expects Aoyuan to
continue its geographic diversification and the share of
contracted sales from
Guangdong will decrease to around 55% in the next 12 months.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Pace of land acquisitions to be stable in 2015
- Contracted sales are estimated based on properties available
for sale in 2015,
and the sell-through ratio
- The company's average selling price for its contracted sales
will be stable or
rise slightly in 2015
- Company will maintain its fast churn and high cash-flow
turnover business
model
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- The ratio of contracted sales to total debt falling below 1x
(2014: 1.1x) on a
sustained basis
- Net debt to adjusted net inventory sustained above 40% (2014:
28%)
- Deviation from the fast churn and high cash-flow turnover
business model
- Proportion of contracted sales from non-residential properties
rising above
one third of its total contracted sales
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Successful execution of expansion strategy for the next two to
three years,
with contracted sales rising to more than CNY15bn a year, and
EBITDA margin
increasing to over 25% (2014: 19%) on a sustained basis
Contact:
Primary Analyst:
Jenny W Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited
28 F, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
Admiralty, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 19 December 2014
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related Research
"China Homebuilders: Ratings Navigator Companion", dated 25
February 2015
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Related Research
China Homebuilders: Ratings Navigator Companion [862256 -
02-MAR-2015]
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.