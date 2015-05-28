(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch says that there has only been a
limited impact on
its covered bond ratings following bank rating downgrades on 19
May 2015 in
relation to the reduced likelihood of sovereign support for
commercial banks in
the EU, US, Switzerland and Hong Kong. (See "Fitch Takes Rating
Actions on
European and US Banks on Support Revision" on 19 May 2015 and
the special report
"Sovereign Support for European Banks" on 22 May 2015).
29 covered bond issuers or reference issuers were among the
banks that saw
downgrades of their Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) as a
result of bank
support revisions, with these issuers maintaining 38 covered
bond programmes
that are rated by Fitch. Of these 38 programmes, only 12 saw
their ratings
downgraded, with one placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN),
while the remaining
25 programmes were unaffected. However, Fitch continues to
review counterparty
exposures to the downgraded banks to assess whether increase in
counterparty
risk will adversely affect programme ratings.
For a full list of the impact on the ratings of covered bond
programmes from
bank Long-Term IDR downgrades for support reasons, please refer
to the attached
report "Status Report on Covered Bond Programmes Following Bank
IDR Downgrades
on Fitch's Support Revision."
Of the 25 programmes unaffected by the bank rating actions, 13
benefitted from
the cushion provided by the IDR uplifts assigned by Fitch in
2014 (See Rating
Action commentary Fitch: Modest Positive Momentum from Covered
Bond Criteria
Amendments, published on 12 May 2014); a further nine from the
combination of
IDR uplifts and cushion against IDR downgrade in the programme's
Discontinuity
Cap (D-Cap); for one programme, the assigned D-Cap alone
provided sufficient
cushion against the IDR downgrade; and two programmes are
guaranteed and their
rating is linked to the guarantor's rather than the issuer's
rating.
The 29 covered bond issuers or reference issuers that were
downgraded saw an
aggregate of 81 notches downgraded to their IDRs, whereas the
covered bonds of
these issuers were only downgraded by 21 notches in aggregate.
The 12 downgraded
programmes are from issuers located in Ireland, Portugal, Spain,
Italy and
Poland. Most programmes were downgraded by one notch, with the
maximum downgrade
equal to one rating category. While five issuers or reference
issuers were
downgraded to non-investment grade category, only one covered
bond programme was
downgraded to non-investment grade.
Of the total of 14 programmes which were on Negative Outlook for
issuer support
reasons prior to the review, six are now on Stable Outlook, four
on Positive
Outlook, two on RWN, one on Rating Watch Positive, following
their downgrade,
while one was affirmed and now has a Stable Outlook. The
affirmed programme
rating from Banca Popolare di Milano is not included in the
status report as the
issuer was not downgraded for support reasons (its Viability
Rating was upgraded
to 'bb+' and Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+').
The Liquidity Gap and Systemic risk component for Italian
Obbligazioni Bancarie
Garantite (OBG) mortgage programmes that comprise primarily
Italian residential
mortgage loans and benefit from a 12 to 15 months maturity
extension was revised
to '2' from '1'. This is driven by Fitch's assessment of an
improvement in the
liquidity and funding profile of the Italian banking system,
with a functioning
secured interbank market and reduced, albeit still high,
reliance on ECB
facilities. It is also supported by the growing size of the
covered bonds
market, and the increased number of issuers having established
covered bonds
programmes that could fund potential portfolio acquisition and a
lower
proportion of retained issues compared to the 2011-2014 period.
As a result the
mortgage covered bond programmes of Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena SpA, and
Banca Carige S.p.A.- Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia
Siglabile saw a more
limited downgrade than if the D-Cap had remained at '1'. (see
"Fitch Updates
Covered Bond Mortgage Liquidity & Refinancing Stress Addendum"
dated 20 May 2015
and "Fitch Takes Various Actions on 9 Italian OBG Programmes"
dated 22 May
2015).
For those issuers or reference issuers whose IDR was based on
the bank's VR,
their IDRs were not affected by the downgrade of their Support
Ratings and
Support Rating Floors. Fitch covered bond ratings are linked to
their issuers'
or reference issuers' IDR given their dual recourse nature and
because assets
and liabilities are dynamic and ratings can be affected by an
issuer's decisions
regarding cover pool composition, asset/liability mismatches and
maintenance of
overcollateralization (OC). The covered bond rating starts from
the IDR of the
issuer or reference issuer and can exceed the IDR by a total
number of notches
corresponding to the sum of the IDR uplift, the D-Cap and the
credit for
recovery applicable to the programme. However, the actual
covered bond rating
may be lower, at a rating level corresponding to the stress
scenario that can be
withstood taking into account the OC level that Fitch gives
credit to in its
rating analysis.
Contacts:
Carmen Munoz
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8408
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Helene Heberlein
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 9129
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am
Main, Tel: +49 69
768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
