(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Hong
Kong-based
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd's (ICBC Asia)
and China
Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited's (CCB Asia)
Long-Term and
Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' and 'F1'
respectively, with
Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
The affirmations reflect the two entities' 100% ownership by
their Chinese
parents, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC;
A/Stable) and China
Construction Bank Corporation (CCB; A/Stable). In Fitch's view,
ICBC Asia and
CCB Asia are core subsidiaries of their parents. Fitch believes
there is an
extremely high probability that ICBC and CCB would extend timely
extraordinary
support to their respective subsidiaries, if required. The
agency does not
assign Viability Ratings (VR) to ICBC Asia and CCB Asia as their
intrinsic
credit profiles are subject to their financial and operational
integration with
their parents.
ICBC Asia is the largest overseas subsidiary of ICBC by assets
(2.6% of total
assets at end-2014) and CCB Asia is the largest overseas
subsidiary of CCB by
assets (2.4% of total assets at end-2014).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS
Both banks' IDRs and Support Ratings (SRs) reflect Fitch's
expectation that
support from the Chinese sovereign (A+/Stable) would be passed
to ICBC Asia and
CCB Asia through ICBC and CCB, given the subsidiaries' core
importance to their
parents, if needed. ICBC's and CCB's Long-Term IDRs of 'A' are
driven by support
from the sovereign. The Stable Outlooks are in line with the
Outlooks of their
parents' IDRs. The Stable Outlooks also reflect that Fitch does
not expect both
banks' importance to their parents to materially decline over
the rating
horizon.
ICBC Asia and CCB Asia play key roles in their parents' overseas
expansion
strategies, including in the development of the offshore
renminbi business and
provision of cross border financing. Both banks are strongly
integrated with
their parents in business strategy, business generation and
management
expertise.
Both banks benefit from operational support from their parents -
through
integrating their parents' core banking system technology,
taking advantage of
their parents' customer databases, and cross-selling products
and services by
using their parents' banking experiences. These enable both
banks to realise
business synergies and build up their franchises in Hong Kong's
competitive
banking industry.
ICBC Asia's and CCB Asia's mainland China exposure reached 68.5%
and 79.3% of
assets at end-2014 as defined by Fitch, respectively, among the
highest
exposures of Hong Kong-based banks. Both banks maintain a fair
amount of
autonomy in risk management, but their risk appetites are
largely influenced by
ICBC and CCB through credit enhancements. Risk mitigation relies
heavily on the
guarantees and standby letters of credit from their parents. In
addition, ICBC
Asia's and CCB Asia's parents adopt a centralised credit risk
management
approach for shared customers.
The liquidity and capital of ICBC Asia and CCB Asia are closely
linked to those
of their parents and Fitch expects parental support to be
forthcoming when
required. ICBC plans to inject USD1.65bn common equity capital
into ICBC Asia
and it subscribed to its full share in ICBC Asia's subordinated
debt issuance in
December 2014. CCB Asia received strong capital support from CCB
at the time of
integration with CCB Hong Kong branch in 2013.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Subordinated notes issued by ICBC Asia and CCB Asia are notched
down from their
IDRs (the anchor ratings) as Fitch expects parent and state
support to extend to
the subordinated notes.
ICBC Asia's subordinated notes without non-viability clauses are
rated one notch
below its IDR to reflect their below-average recovery prospects
because they are
subordinated to senior unsecured instruments. Subordinated notes
with
non-viability clauses are rated two notches below the IDR as the
instruments
will be written-down in full at the point of non-viability and
the amount (once
written-off) will not be restored.
CCB Asia's subordinated notes with non-viability clauses are
rated one notch
below its IDR to reflect their below-average recovery prospects
because they are
subordinated to senior unsecured instruments, and to take into
account their
partial write-down features.
Fitch believes the risk of nonperformance of the notes is
adequately reflected
in the anchor rating and no incremental notching is applied.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS
ICBC Asia's and CCB Asia's Issuer Default Ratings and Support
Ratings are
potentially sensitive to any changes in Fitch's assumptions
around the
propensity or ability of ICBC and CCB to provide timely support
to the banks.
This might arise if there were any changes in assumptions around
the propensity
or ability of the Chinese authorities to support ICBC or CCB.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Subordinated debt issued by ICBC Asia and CCB Asia are all
notched down from the
banks' IDRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles. Their
ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the IDRs of
ICBC Asia or CCB
Asia.
The rating actions are as follows:
ICBC Asia
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated notes without non-viability clauses affirmed at
'A-'
Subordinated notes with non-viability clauses affirmed at 'BBB+'
CCB Asia
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured securities affirmed at 'A'
MTN programme affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated notes with non-viability clauses affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ivan Lin, CFA
Associate Director
+852 2263 9984
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.