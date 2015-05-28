(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
France-based optical
retailer Lion/Seneca France 2 S.A.S.'s (Afflelou) Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed 3AB Optique Developpement S.A.S.'s
EUR365m senior
secured notes due 2019 and super senior revolving credit
facility (RCF) ratings
at 'BB-'/'RR2' and Lion/Seneca France 2 S.A.S.'s EUR75m senior
notes due 2019
rating at 'CCC+'/'RR6'.
The rating reflects Afflelou's robust earnings and cash flow
generation despite
the challenging operating environment in France. The intrinsic
stability of the
issuer's business model is due to the favourable reimbursement
policy in France,
making optical products less price sensitive for consumers. We
see little risk
of weakening commercial quality as long as volume risks can be
addressed through
the expansion of the store network activity and the price
elasticity of
Afflelou's French operations, which account for 78% of total
network sales,
remains low with no material curtailments in the national
reimbursement rates.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Consolidation of Market Position
Afflelou continues to adapt its business strategy to the
challenging economic
environment in France and leverage its position with suppliers.
We expect
overall negative organic network activity for FY15 supported by
acquisitive
growth outside France. Projected positive sales dynamics from
FY16 onwards
remain subject to the accretive impact of the care networks and
further add-on
acquisitions. Operating margins are forecast at around 22%
sustainably, driven
by the supplier mix and the continuously high share of the
directly owned
stores.
Contained Impact of DOS
The strong increase in the share of revenues generated by
directly owned stores
(DOS) has a credit dilutive impact as it weakens earnings and
margins. It also
brings higher capital requirements and additional debt-like
rental obligations
to the otherwise asset light business model. We do not expect a
tangible
reduction from DOS over the rating horizon, but project that
they will have a
relatively contained impact on the company's credit quality
given Afflelou's
strategic preference to concentrate on the franchisee network
organically and by
acquisition.
Neutral Effect from Regulatory Changes
We expect the recently passed regulatory changes to have a
largely neutral
effect on Afflelou's commercial risk. The brand's strategic
repositioning
towards national care networks should result in an expanded
customer base and
higher volumes, already observed in 2Q15. At the same time, an
increased market
transparency is likely to intensify price competition among
optical retailers
and exert pressure on margins.
Acquisitions Embedded in Rating
Based on Afflelou's recently completed add-on acquisition and
its M&A pipeline,
the company is likely to continue looking for external expansion
opportunities.
We have therefore included an annual acquisition budget of
EUR10m for FY15 and
FY16. Our projections are based on Afflelou's generating
positive free cash
flows with a margin sustainably above 8%, which would
comfortably accommodate
add-on acquisitions from internal cash reserves without
constricting Afflelou's
financial flexibility and liquidity position, and without
weakening its overall
credit profile.
Robust Cash Flow Generation
Compared with other healthcare and retail peers, Afflelou has
generated
relatively high funds from operations (FFO) margins and positive
free cash flow
(FCF) margins, despite the challenging operating environment in
France. We
expect this trend to continue with a growing cushion to our
downgrade
sensitivity threshold of 8% for the FCF margin, driven by
EBITDA-led FFO
expansion and low capex nature of the franchisor business model.
Leverage Commensurate with Rating
Our peer analysis against other Fitch-rated healthcare credits
suggest that
Afflelou's FFO adjusted leverage is comfortably positioned in
the 'B' rating
category, demonstrating a similar de-leveraging trajectory
towards 6.0x in FY17.
In contrast, traditional retailers of the same credit quality do
not tolerate
leverages above 6.0x, which is due to the intrinsically higher
volatility of
their earnings and cash flows.
Superior Recoveries for Senior Secured Creditors
We consider that the distressed valuation of the company would
be maximised in a
going concern scenario as the business is fairly asset-light
(franchisor
business model). In addition, we believe that should Afflelou
default, this
would not be the result of a broken business model but rather
due to an adverse
regulatory change (reimbursement policy) or unmanageable
financial leverage.
We have reduced the discount to 15% from 20% and applied it to
January 2015 LTM
EBITDA of EUR70m leading to a post-restructuring EBITDA of
EUR.60m. This
remains the appropriate sustained post-restructuring earnings
estimate, in our
view, given Afflelou's sustained post-restructuring cash
outlays. We maintained
the distressed EV/EBITDA multiple at 5.5x in line with 'B'
category peers in the
sector.
Our analysis results in superior recovery prospects for both the
super senior
RCF (capped at 90% due to the French jurisdiction) and senior
secured notes at
'RR2' and very limited recovery prospects for the senior notes
at 'RR6'. We note
however that with the estimated recovery rate of RR2/72% the
senior secured
notes are positioned at the very low end of the RR2 band
(71-90%), and any
further sustained deterioration in EBITDA may result in a
negative outlook for
the IDR, leading to a senior secured notes downgrade.
Fitch notes that the convertible bond held at the level of
Lion/Seneca Lux 2 is
treated as 100% equity and is excluded from the debt
calculation.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Afflelou
include:
- Low single digit organic sales growth rates.
- Acquisitive annual sales expansion of EUR7m-EUR14m in FY15-17.
- EBITDA margin sustainably at 22.3%.
- Capex at EUR10m p.a.
- Annual acquisition budget of EUR10m in FY15 and FY16, funded
from internal
cash reserves.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- Stable to improving EBITDA margin driven by stable to
expanding network
activity and no negative impact from regulatory changes
- FFO gross adjusted leverage below 5x
- FFO fixed charge cover improving towards 2.5x.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Deterioration of EBITDA and FCF margins as a result of
continued weak network
activity, impact of regulatory changes, adverse supplier mix
changes or further
material increase of the DOS segment
- FFO gross adjusted leverage above 7x or no evidence of
deleveraging, for
example because of operating underperformance or on-going
acquisition activity
- Any sign that internet is becoming a serious threat, reflected
in negative
like-for-like sales growth on a sustained basis
- Unsuccessful integration of new material acquisition/s
- FFO fixed charge cover of 1.8x or below..
These ratios are based on Fitch-calculated metrics.
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity
Afflelou is projected to remain cash generative with annual FCF
generation of
around EUR30m-EUR35m, provided no further substantial net
additions of DOS is
taking place as in FY14. These levels of organic liquidity can
accommodate small
acquisitions of up to EUR10m p.a. without compromising its
financial
flexibility. Given Afflelou's position of a payment intermediary
between
suppliers and stores and by using Dailly assignments, a
simplified form of
receivables assignments, its working capital exposure is
relatively short,
mostly on an intra-month basis. In addition, the company can
resort to the
currently undrawn RCF of EUR30m due November 2018.
Business Accommodating Debt Package
Following the issuance of the notes in 2014, Afflelou faces no
short-term
refinancing risk. Its back-ended, although concentrated debt
structure with both
notes maturing in April 2019, bears no interest rate risk and
allows for a
reasonable operational flexibility, given the presence of only
one springing
covenant under the RCF with min EBITDA level. However, due to
Afflelou's highly
leveraged capital structure, its financial flexibility is
limited.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
3AB Optique Developpement S.A.S.
--Super senior RCF 'BB-'/RR2/90%
--Senior secured notes 'BB-'/RR2/72%
Lion/Seneca France 2 S.A.S
--Senior notes 'CCC+'/RR6/0%
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Stock
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 135
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Patrick Durcan
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1298
Committee Chairperson
Deborah Ogawa
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1743
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
