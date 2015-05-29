(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Baxter
International Inc.'s
(Baxter) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) by two notches to
'BBB+' and
assigned a Stable Rating Outlook. In addition, Fitch downgraded
the company's
short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1'.
Baxter had approximately $10 billion in outstanding debt at
March 31, 2015. A
full list of Fitch's ratings actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--The 'BBB+' rating reflects Baxter's business profile pro forma
for the planned
spin-off of the company's biosciences business. Fitch believes
the split makes
strategic sense as the two business segments focus on different
end markets.
--The Bioscience spin will decrease Baxter's scale and product
breadth. However,
Fitch believes the narrower focus of legacy Baxter will help to
drive improved
operational efficiency and optimal capital allocation over the
longer term.
--Fitch expects Baxter to reduce leverage post spin, from a pro
forma 2.7 times
(x) to roughly 2.0x by the end of 2016. The primary source of
this deleveraging
will be debt pay down using proceeds from the spin off.
--In addition to the effects of the spin-off transaction, pro
forma leverage is
elevated due to the lingering effects of the Gambro acquisition,
integration of
which is essentially complete. Fitch believes Baxter is on track
to generate
roughly $300 million in annual synergies by 2017 through
reducing costs and
leveraging scale.
--Post spin, Baxter's operating profile benefits from good
organic growth
prospects in its primary business lines, with the renal segment
aided by the
addition of the Gambro product lines.
--The spin will initially have a negative influence on operating
margins and
cash flow generation, both because of cost dis-synergies and the
lower margins
of the remaining business lines. Fitch forecasts Baxter to
mitigate these
effects through focusing on reducing administrative costs, as
well as driving
growth of higher margin products.
--Expected cuts in capital expenditures and the dividend will
somewhat offset
the spin-related headwinds to FCF, and Fitch expects it to be
sufficient to fund
targeted acquisitions and/or moderate share repurchases.
--Baxter will likely remain acquisitive, but Fitch believes the
company will
focus on targeted acquisitions that deepen its existing product
portfolio or
adds adjacencies.
Diversification Versus Focus: The Bioscience spin will result in
a post-spin
Baxter that is smaller in both scale and product breadth. In
addition, the
Medical Products business operates with lower margins than the
BioScience
business, although it also has lower capital expenditure
requirements. Fitch
believes the narrower focus of legacy Baxter result in improved
operational
efficiency and optimal capital allocation over the longer-term.
Some of the
company's products and franchises will likely garner more
resources to foster
growth, now that they are not competing with the higher margin
bioscience
products.
Resulting Operating Profile and Capital Structure Supports
'BBB+' Rating:
Following the spin of Baxalta, Fitch expects Baxter's EBITDA
margins will range
between 16% - 19%, versus about 24% pre-spin, and organic
revenue growth (before
the effects of foreign exchange) will be in the low- to
mid-single-digit range.
Costs associated with the spin and operating dis-synergies will
be a headwind to
margins. In addition, the legacy business has lower margins than
the biosciences
segment.
Although Fitch expects the company to focus on improving
operating margins, the
expected deleveraging of the capital structure relies much more
heavily on debt
paydown than on EBITDA growth, which reduces the risk to the
credit profile of
the margin headwinds created by the spin-off transaction.
Immediately after the spinoff, Fitch forecasts pro forma
leverage (unadjusted
gross debt to EBITDA) of 2.7x, about 0.3x higher than the 2.4x
level at the end
of 2014. The company's plans to use the majority of proceeds
raised through the
spin-off to reduce debt is a key factor supporting the credit
profile.
Initially, Fitch expects Baxter to use the $4 billion cash
distribution from
Baxalta to fund the tender of certain outstanding debt. The
liquidation of a
retained 19.5% stake in Baxalta over the next 18 months will
provide further
opportunities to pay down debt.
After the initial deleveraging is accomplished post the
spin-off, Fitch expects
leverage of 1.7x - 2.1x for Baxter, potentially increasing to
around 2.5x from
acquisitions or significant manufacturing capacity expansions,
with FCF
providing a source of deleveraging post transaction-related
jumps in leverage.
Gambro Integration Essentially Complete: Baxter has essentially
completed the
integration of Gambro AB, which it acquired in Sept. 2013 for
approximately $3.9
billion. Fitch expects Baxter will achieve roughly $300 million
in annual
synergies by 2017 through reducing costs as well as leveraging
scale. The
acquired Gambro business enabled Baxter to expand both its renal
portfolio
(particularly in hemodialysis) offering and its geographic
reach. Baxter funded
the acquisition with approximately $1 billion of international
cash balances and
$3.5 billion of new debt issuance, resulting in a significant
increase in
leverage.
Continued Operational Stability: Fitch expects Baxter to
generate 2%-3% organic
growth in nearly all of its business segments through 2015,
although reported
growth will likely face significant foreign exchange headwinds.
While demand for
the company's products is relatively reliable, revenues are
modestly sensitive
to the macroeconomic environment through reimbursement rates
(pricing) and, to a
lesser extent, utilization. Fitch expects that the
commercializing of pipeline
products will also provide support for longer-term growth and
margin stability.
Positive But Lower Free Cash Flow: Fitch expects that legacy
Baxter will
generate roughly $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion in annual pro
forma cash flow from
operations during 2015-2016. Operational cash flow in should be
sufficient to
fund approximately $750 million to $850 million of capital
expenditures and
approximately $280 million to $300 million in dividends.
Acquisitive Posture to Persist Over Long Term: Fitch expects
targeted
acquisitions will remain a core element of Baxter's long-term
growth strategy,
using cash balances and incremental debt to fund future
transactions. Fitch
believes the company will focus on platforms that provide
enhancements or
adjacencies to its existing portfolio. Until Baxter executes on
its plans to
reduce leverage following the spin-off, there is limited
flexibility for
leveraging transaction at the 'BBB+' rating level.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Baxter
include:
--Low-single-digit reported revenue growth with organic growth
in all business
segments being partially offset by negative foreign exchange
rate effects.
--Following an initial drop of about 800 bps post spin, Fitch
expects a
gradually improving operating EBITDA margin, particularly as
Baxter drives a mix
shift to higher margin products and improves operational
efficiency.
--Pro forma annual cash dividends of roughly $300 million and
gradually
increasing thereafter.
--Pro forma annual FCF (cash flow from operations minus capital
expenditures
minus dividends) of $200 million to $300 million through 2016
and meaningfully
increasing thereafter.
--Targeted acquisitions with no strategic, transformative
transactions.
--Moderate share repurchases to offset dilution as the firm
deleverages.
--Leverage to decline to around 2.0x during the next 18 months
as Baxter applies
the majority of proceeds from the spin off transaction to debt
paydown.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: While Fitch does not anticipate an upgrade in the near
to intermediate
term, a positive rating action could result from Baxter
committing to and
operating with leverage consistently and significantly stronger
than 2.0x, while
maintaining stable operations sustained with positive organic
growth and solid
FCF.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
Negative Outlook or one notch downgrade to 'BBB' include:
--Debt above 2.5x EBITDA without the prospect for timely
deleveraging. In the
near-term, the most likely driver of this is scenario in which
Baxter does not
use a significant amount of the proceeds from the spin off to
paydown debt.
--Steady operational improvement during the intermediate term,
including organic
revenue growth, meaningful margin improvement and significant
growth in FCF.
Improvements are expected to be driven by increased market
penetration, new
product introductions, mix-shift to higher margin products and
solid cost
control.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Baxter experienced a $357 million drain in
FCF during the
LTM period ended March 31, 2015 due to a significant increase in
working capital
requirements and capital expenditures, to support product
launches and expanding
plasma manufacturing capacity, respectively. However, Fitch
anticipates that
legacy Baxter will be FCF positive on an annual basis during the
forecast
period. At March 31, 2015, cash on hand was roughly $3.0
billion, and Baxter had
full availability on its credit facilities, amounting to $3.0
billion, which
will be reduced to USD 1.5 billion and EUR 150 million at the
time of the
Baxalta spin-off.
Manageable Debt Maturities: Total debt was roughly $10 billion
at March 31,
2015, and resulting leverage was 2.7x. Fitch believes Baxter's
debt maturities
are manageable, with roughly $600 million of long-term debt
maturing in 2015,
$1.1 billion in 2016, $500 million in 2017 and $1.25 billion in
2018 (excluding
the completion of any tenders).
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded Baxter's rating as follows:
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'A';
--Unsecured bank facility to 'BBB+' from 'A';
--Unsecured notes to 'BBB+' from 'A';
--Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Commercial Paper to 'F2' from 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
