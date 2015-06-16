(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected
rating of
'BBB(EXP)' to Heritage Bank Limited's (Heritage; BBB+/Stable)
Basel-III
compliant Tier 2 instruments, issued under the bank's AUD2bn
debt issuance
programme. The instruments will be offered to domestic and
international
institutional investors, and are due to settle in June 2015.
This is the first
instrument of its type to be issued by an Australian mutual
financial
institution.
Final maturity is in 2025, although an early redemption is
possible five years
after issuance in 2020 and each interest payment date
thereafter, subject to
prior written approval by the Australian Prudential Regulation
Authority (APRA).
The notes include a non-viability clause and will qualify as
regulatory Tier 2
capital for Heritage. The final size of the deal is to be
determined.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The instrument is classified as subordinated debt and is rated
one notch below
Heritage's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+' to reflect its
below-average recovery
prospects compared to senior unsecured instruments. The notes
would be subject
to a partial or full write-off should APRA deem that without
write-off, Heritage
would become non-viable. Full write-off would be triggered
should Heritage
require a public sector injection of capital to avoid
non-viability. No
additional notching from the VR for non-performance is applied
as the VR already
captures the point of non-viability. Under Fitch's methodology,
the instrument
does not qualify for any equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Heritage's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to
the same
considerations that might affect the bank's VR. For more
information about the
rating drivers and sensitivities for Heritage's VR, please see
the rating action
commentary, 'Fitch Upgrades BOQ to 'A-'; Affirms Bendigo and
Adelaide, Heritage'
dated 20 November 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jack Do
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0355
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000, Australia.
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=986448">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.