(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
South
Korea-based Kookmin Bank's (Kookmin) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Kookmin's
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Kookmin's IDRs are driven by its VR, which is underpinned by its
substantial
domestic retail operations, sound loan quality and very strong
capitalisation.
The ratings also reflect its weakened underlying profitability,
below-average
liquidity/funding profile by international standards (mitigated
by ordinary
support from local authorities), challenging operating
environment, and
relatively weak corporate control and management quality.
Frequent changes to
the senior management team in the past have made it very
challenging for the
bank to develop long-term strategies and deliver on the goals of
these
strategies. It remains to be seen if the bank's new management
team will be able
to arrest this trend.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's continued expectation that
Kookmin can
withstand a reasonable level of financial stress and
asset-quality
deterioration, considering its very strong capitalisation and
retail-oriented
operation.
Fitch assesses Kookmin's overall loan quality as sound due to
its focus on
mortgages and household segments. Moreover, Kookmin has been
actively cutting
its exposures to weak corporate sectors in the last several
years. Kookmin's
precautionary-and-below loans ratio improved to 2.3% at end-2014
from 4.2% at
end-2010, and that was slightly better than the commercial bank
average of 2.5%.
Kookmin's loans to households and self-employed individuals, in
aggregate,
represent about 70% of its total loans. While it is still
unclear how Korea's
weakening household debt servicing ability will affect Kookmin,
Fitch does not
think the country's level of household debt is a serious issue
yet. Kookmin aims
to continue focusing on the domestic retail and self-employed
individual
markets.
Fitch does not expect the underlying profitability of Korea's
banks, including
Kookmin, to improve significantly in the foreseeable future due
to low interest
rates and continued social/political pressure on bank margins
and fees. Fitch
estimates Kookmin's return on assets will remain at about 0.4%
for the next few
years.
Fitch expects Kookmin's capitalisation to remain very strong
with a Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) ratio at around 15%. Its FCC ratio has improved
significantly in
the recent years as the bank has not prioritised asset growth.
Kookmin will be
designated a "domestic systemically important bank" (D-SIB) in
Korea by the
regulator in 2016, which will require Kookmin to hold a high
level of capital.
Kookmin's loans/customer deposits ratio has further improved to
112% in 2014.
Kookmin has a dominant position in the domestic retail deposits
with a 26%
market share. Like its local peers, Kookmin depends on
foreign-currency
wholesale funding; however, it has ensured that foreign-currency
lending is
funded by long-term debt, in accordance with regulatory
guidance.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's continued
belief of extremely high probability of support from the South
Korean government
(AA-/Stable) to the bank, if required. This view is mainly based
on the bank's
systemic importance as one of the largest commercial banks in
South Korea,
holding 14% and 17% of the banking system's total assets and
deposits
respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a
change in Fitch's
assumptions around Kookmin's operating environment, company
profile, risk
appetite, management and financial profile.
They could be upgraded if there is a sustainable, significant
improvement in its
foreign-currency funding/liquidity profile. However, such
prospects are remote,
considering the challenging operating environment and the bank's
negligible
foreign-currency retail deposits.
They could be downgraded if there is a significant increase in
risk appetite,
including rapid growth or weakened loan quality, leading to
erosion of its
capitalisation. However, Fitch does not expect the quality of
Kookmin's loans to
weaken substantially in the foreseeable future.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating is potentially sensitive to any change in
assumptions around
the propensity or ability of the Korean authorities to provide
timely support to
the bank. This might arise if there is a change in the ability
of the Korean
authorities to provide support. Also, global regulatory
initiatives aimed at
reducing implicit government support available to banks may
cause downward
pressure on the ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Kookmin Bank
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed to at 'A'; Stable
Outlook
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt (long-term) affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt (short-term) affirmed at 'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro
Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 150-737 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Mihwa Park
Associate Director
+65 6796 7238
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.