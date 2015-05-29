(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Korea-based Woori
Bank's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A-'. The
Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously, Fitch has upgraded Woori
Bank's Viability
Rating (VR) to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of
this rating action commentary.
The upgrade of Woori Bank's VR mainly reflects Fitch's view
about rating
relativities among Korea's largest commercial banks - two of
which are still
rated two notches higher - on a forward-looking basis
considering recent
developments at the system level and bank-specific level.
Firstly, Korea's
authorities have adopted more aggressive policies to support
economic growth and
ease the financial burden on borrowers, although such
pro-consumer steps have
had the effect of constraining the banking system's revenue and
growth
prospects. This has been reinforced by stricter oversight by the
regulators. At
the same time, system asset quality has benefited, and none more
so than at
Woori Bank. This also reflects management's greater focus on
reducing risk. Both
areas, in which the bank lags peers, have historically
constrained Woori Bank's
VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
The bank's IDRs, National and senior debt ratings, Support
Rating and Support
Rating Floor reflect Fitch's continued belief that there is
extremely high
probability that the South Korean government (AA-/Stable) would
support Woori
Bank, if required. This view is based on Woori Bank's systemic
importance as the
second-largest bank in Korea, with 13% and 15% of the banking
system's loans and
deposits respectively.
The Stable Outlook reflects the Stable Outlook on South Korea.
The 'AAA(tha)' rating on Woori Bank's Thai baht-denominated
senior unsecured
debt is based on Woori Bank's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR,
which is at the
same level with Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of
'A-'/Stable and
corresponds to 'AAA(tha)' on the National Rating scale.
VIABILITY RATING
Woori Bank's VR takes into account its strong franchise in
Korea, where it is
the second-largest bank by assets and deposits. Woori Bank has
consistently
maintained sound capitalisation and margins, but recently that
has been made
more challenging by the operating environment which is putting
pressure on
sector profitability. However, it also considers the bank's risk
controls and
asset quality - both of which still lag its large domestic peers
- to have
improved recently. This reflects positively on management
quality, which
historically has been compromised by turnover at senior levels.
Another key
factor is the bank's funding/liquidity profile, with a reliance
on foreign
currency wholesale funding, although this is not unique to Woori
Bank; in fact
the bank's funding profile has improved over the past five
years.
Its precautionary-and-below (PBL) loans ratio (3.6% at end-2014)
compares
unfavourably with the commercial bank average (about 2.5%),
although it has
improved significantly from a peak of 6.3% at end-2010. Woori
Bank's growth
appetite has declined recently as its management has focused on
the sale of
KDIC's controlling stake in the bank. That said, a focus on
mortgage loans in
recent years has seen its loan book expand on average by about
5% a year.
Woori Bank's long-term underlying profitability has weakened due
to softer
economic growth, falling interest rates, various
regulatory-driven costs and
continued social and political pressure on the margins and fees
of Korean
financial institutions. Nevertheless, credit costs have improved
and Fitch
expects Woori Bank's return on assets to be 0.3%-0.4% over the
near term.
The bank is highly likely to be designated a "domestic
systemically important
bank" (D-SIB) in Korea by the regulator in 2016, meaning the
likely imposition
of higher capital standards. This, a more disciplined approach
to loan growth,
and a heightened focus on originating better quality assets than
in the past,
leads Fitch to expect Woori Bank to progressively strengthen its
Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) ratio, which was 10.2% at end-2014. Fitch notes
the FCC ratio fell
from end-2013, but this reflects Woori Bank's simultaneous
merger with its
parent and re-consolidation with Woori Card rather than any
fundamental
deterioration in the bank's own capitalisation.
Woori Bank's loans/customer deposits ratio weakened to 125% in
2014 from 118% in
2013, mainly due to the consolidation of Woori Card.
Nevertheless, the bank is
compliant with local prudential guidelines concerning funding
and liquidity.
Like its local peers, Woori is dependent upon foreign-currency
wholesale funding
to support foreign-currency lending, but it is mostly long-term
in nature.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Woori Bank's legacy Tier 2 notes are rated one notch below its
Long-Term IDR.
These notes have minimal non-performance risk relative to the
banks' senior
unsecured debt. The securities have gone-concern loss absorption
features and no
coupon payment flexibility. Fitch rates the notes one notch
below the anchor
rating to reflect their below-average loss-severity relative to
senior unsecured
instruments as a result of their subordinated status.
Fitch uses the support-driven IDR or the VR (whichever is
higher) as the anchor
rating for Korea's systemically important banks' Tier 2
instruments (both Basel
III Tier 2 and legacy Tier 2 securities) because they will be
non-performing
when the issuing bank becomes insolvent or defaults, which is
similar to the
point at which senior debt is considered to be in default, and
we expect
pre-emptive support to be provided to avoid insolvency.
Woori Bank's legacy hybrid securities are rated four notches
below the bank's
VR, in line with Fitch's criteria, to reflect their high loss
severity (two
notches) and non-performance risk (two notches). The hybrid Tier
1 capital
securities have limited flexibility over coupon payments despite
their
going-concern loss absorption feature of the non-cumulative
coupon deferral, the
key reason for the VR being the anchor rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
The IDRs, National and senior debt ratings, Support Rating and
Support Rating
Floor are potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions
around the
propensity or ability of the Korean authorities to provide
timely support to the
bank. This might arise if there is a change in the ability of
the Korean
authorities to provide support. Also, global regulatory
initiatives aimed at
reducing implicit government support available to banks may
cause downward
pressure on the ratings.
The ratings on Woori Bank's Thai baht-denominated senior
unsecured debt are at
the highest end on Thailand's National rating scale. Therefore,
there is no
upside. The debt rating could be downgraded if Woori Bank's
Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR is downgraded below Thailand's Long-Term Local
Currency IDR.
Alternatively, an upgrade of Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency
IDR may also
lead to Woori Bank's debt being downgraded.
VIABILITY RATING (VR)
The bank's VR is sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions
regarding
primarily Woori Bank's company profile and how it can mitigate
the impact of the
operating environment, which will also largely reflect
management's future
strategy and approach to, risk appetite, growth and capital.
It could be upgraded if there is a significant improvement in
its risk appetite
or in management quality, which would likely manifest in
sustained improvement
in asset quality. That said, even though there have been some
improvements
recently, today's upgrade already anticipates some further
improvements, thus
limiting the prospects of a further upgrade in the near term.
The VR could be downgraded if there is a significant and
unexpected increase in
risk appetite (including from above-peer growth), which
heightens the prospects
of future deterioration in loan quality and noticeable erosion
in its
capitalisation. Negative action could also be taken in the event
of further
senior management turnover and concerns that it would impact the
bank's strategy
and governance.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Woori Bank's legacy Tier 2 subordinated debt ratings are broadly
sensitive to
the same considerations that might affect Woori Bank's Long-Term
IDR, which is
the anchor for such securities.
Woori Bank's legacy hybrid securities ratings are broadly
sensitive to the same
considerations that might affect Woori Bank's VR, which is the
anchor for such
securities.
The rating actions are as follows:
Woori Bank
International ratings:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
Hybrid securities upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'
National ratings:
Senior unsecured Thai baht-denominated debt affirmed at
'AAA(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro
Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 150-737 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Mihwa Park
Associate Director
+65 6796 7238
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
