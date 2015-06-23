(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of Tai Fung Bank (TFB) at 'BBB/F2', Industrial and
Commercial Bank of
China (Macau) Limited (ICBC Macau) at 'A/F1' and Banco OCBC Weng
Hang, S.A.
(BWH) at 'A+/F1'. They are all on Stable Outlook, reflecting
Fitch's view that
the ability and propensity of support from their respective
parents remains
unchanged.
The affirmation of TFB's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-' is
based on the
agency's view that the bank will maintain adequate intrinsic
strength, moderate
loss-absorption capacity and satisfactory profitability.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
Fitch has affirmed TFB's IDRs and Support Rating (SR) to reflect
our opinion of
a high probability of support from its Chinese parent Bank of
China Ltd. (BOC,
A/Stable), should this be required. We classify TFB as a
subsidiary of limited
importance to its 50.3%-owned parent, with a two-notch
difference between TFB's
and BOC's IDRs. This is due to TFB's low level of business
integration with the
parent; BOC's relatively low ownership stake; significant
management
independence; and different branding identity. Retail banking
remains the bulk
of TFB's business, and differentiates itself from BOC's Macao
branch which is
the largest bank in Macao.
ICBC Macau's IDRs and SR reflect Fitch's view that its
89.3%-owner Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC, A/Stable) has an extremely
strong propensity
to support ICBC Macau, and would be able to do so - as indicated
by its rating
and the relative size of the two entities. Fitch views ICBC
Macau as a core
subsidiary of ICBC, as it plays a key role in ICBC's overseas
expansion
strategies - characterised through strong business integration,
alignment of
risk appetite, centralised risk management and brand identity.
Group support is
also evident in plans for ICBC's upcoming capital injection of
USD360m.
The affirmation of BWH's IDRs and SR reflect Fitch's view that
BWH is of
strategic importance to its ultimate 100% parent Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp
(OCBC, AA-/Stable), as it complements OCBC's business in the
greater China
region. The assessment also takes into account BWH's high
integration with its
direct Hong Kong-based parent OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd (WHB,
A+/Stable) in terms
of business operation, risk controls and liquidity management.
Fitch maintains a
one-notch difference between BWH's and OCBC's IDRs, as stronger
operational
support, business synergies and the effect from future
management secondments
are likely to take more time to become fully effective.
The Stable Outlooks on the three banks are in line with the
Outlook on their
respective parents' IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR (TFB)
TFB's VR captures its adequate intrinsic profile. We see its
risk appetite for
property-related lending as strong, with annual growth of 37% in
2014. The
bank's less-diversified business model, which is manifested in
its high property
concentration at 30% of assets at end-2014, renders its asset
quality
susceptible to potential property-price correction. Collateral
and guarantee
(2014 loan-to-value ratio: 58%) can help the bank withstand
volatility in the
operating environment.
TFB's Fitch Core Capital (excluding property revaluation
reserve) had decreased
to 9.1% by end-2014 from 9.8% at end-2013, as fast asset growth
has outpaced its
internal capital generation. The affirmation also reflects
Fitch's expectation
that TFB will boost its regulatory core capital ratio through
the issuance of
Basel II-compliant preference shares. These notes would only
partially alleviate
capital pressure from growth as they do not qualify as core
capital under
Fitch's criteria. We would, however, include them at 50% equity
credit in our
Fitch Eligible Capital analysis - due to their permanence,
subordination and
loss-absorption features.
Profitability is supported by volume growth, despite the
non-loan contribution
being small relative to peers. Funding continues to be stable,
with a 77%
loan/deposit ratio at end-2014. TFB's mainland China exposure
amounted to 16% of
assets at end-2014, of which 86% are non-bank exposures driven
by
property-related lending.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The banks' IDRs and SRs are sensitive to any change in
assumptions around the
propensity or ability of their respective parents to provide
timely support.
For TFB and BWH, this could arise with a stronger integration
with their
parents, usually underpinned by stronger group management
control, operational
support and similar risk-management practices.
ICBC Macau's IDRs are sensitive to weakening support from ICBC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR (TFB)
TFB's VR is sensitive to a shift in risk appetite towards
riskier businesses
such as commercial properties and China-related lending without
adequate
loss-absorption capacity and strengthened risk management.
Negative rating
action would be taken if pressure on capital were to persist due
to fast loan
growth, or higher concentration risks were to weaken asset
quality and
profitability.
TFB's VR would be upgraded if the bank were to diversify
business composition,
exhibit a better-managed risk appetite and demonstrate
through-the-cycle
resilience in capitalisation, asset quality and profitability.
However, these
developments are not currently envisaged amid its concentrated
business model
and pressure on capital.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
ICBC Macau's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its IDRs
to reflect
higher loss severity relative to senior unsecured instruments,
in light of their
subordination. The use of ICBC Macau's IDRs as the anchor rating
reflects the
agency's view that support from ICBC would be made available to
the note if
needed. As such, the subordinated debt ratings are broadly
sensitive to the same
considerations that might affect ICBC Macau's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Tai Fung Bank
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
ICBC Macau
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'A-'
Banco OCBC Weng Hang
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ivan Lin, CFA
Associate Director
+852 2263 9984
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Sabine Bauer
+852 2263 9966
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
+66 2 108 0151
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
