BEIJING/HONG KONG, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based CCB
Financial Leasing Co., Ltd (CCBFL) a Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'A' and a Short-Term IDR of 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable.
CCBFL has been a wholly owned subsidiary of China Construction
Bank Corporation
(CCB; A/Stable) since 2012. CCBFL is highly integrated with CCB
and is the only
core subsidiary providing leasing services to the bank's
customers. CCBFL's
total assets reached CNY77.1bn at end-2014 and the company
received another
capital injection of CNY3.5bn from CCB in February 2015. CCB is
the
second-largest state-owned commercial bank in China with total
assets of
CNY16.7trn.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Long-Term IDR of 'A' reflects our view of an extremely high
probability of
support from CCB, as a result of CCBFL's strategic importance
and high level of
integration with the bank in terms of operations and risk
management practices.
CCBFL provides leasing services to CCB's customers as a core
complementary
product. The company's target customer sectors include highways,
subways, and
the aviation and utility sectors, which are aligned with CCB's
strategic focus
on infrastructure areas.
CCBFL shares CCB's brand name and benefits from funding support
and customer
referrals from the bank. In addition, CCBFL's key personnel and
board of
directors are appointed by the bank, and CCB has strong
oversight over the
company's strategy and financial planning. CCB's capital
injection of CNY3.5bn
to CCBFL in February 2015 further demonstrates the bank's
support to its leasing
subsidiary.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission announced new
regulations for financial
leasing companies in March 2014 to include in their articles of
association a
requirement that the founders of the financial leasing companies
commit to
provide liquidity and capital support when necessary. CCBFL's
articles of
association were amended in August 2014, which legally obliges
CCB to provide
liquidity and capital support to the subsidiary should the need
arise.
CCBFL is relatively small compared with CCB; at end-2014, CCBFL
only accounted
for 0.4% of CCB's total assets and its contribution to CCB's net
profit in 2014
was 0.2%.
However, we expect CCB to remain the sole shareholder of CCBFL
as CCBFL will
continue to be strategically important for and highly integrated
into CCB's
operations.
CCB's Long-Term IDR of 'A' is driven by support from the China
sovereign
(A+/Stable). Given CCBFL's strategic importance to and strong
linkage with CCB,
as well as its strategic focus on infrastructure sectors, we
expect sovereign
support to be passed down to CCBFL through CCB, if needed.
The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that CCBFL's
strategic role as CCB's
core subsidiary and close operational linkage with the bank will
not change
materially over the rating horizon. Thus, the outlook is
consistent with the
Stable Outlook on CCB's ratings.
CCBFL was established in 2007 with registered capital of
CNY4.5bn - 75.1% owned
by CCB and 24.9% owned by Bank of America (BOA; A/Stable). The
company became
CCB's wholly owned subsidiary after CCB acquired BOA's stake in
November 2012.
It leverages on CCB's strong brand name and network to expand
its business.
CCBFL's revenue related to finance leases and operating leases
accounted for 90%
and 10% of total revenue in 2014, respectively. The company has
almost all its
lease assets located in mainland China.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
CCB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd's (CCBFL) rating is sensitive to
any signs of
decreasing probability of support, which will lead to a
downgrade of the
company's ratings. Any change in China Construction Bank
Corporation's (CCB)
rating, which reflects any shift in the perceived willingness or
ability of
China's government to support CCB in a full and timely manner,
is likely to
affect CCBFL's rating in the same magnitude.
The rating actions are as follows:
CCB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd:
Long-Term IDR assigned at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR assigned at 'F1'
