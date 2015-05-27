(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BEIJING/HONG KONG, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based CCB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd (CCBFL) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and a Short-Term IDR of 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable. CCBFL has been a wholly owned subsidiary of China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB; A/Stable) since 2012. CCBFL is highly integrated with CCB and is the only core subsidiary providing leasing services to the bank's customers. CCBFL's total assets reached CNY77.1bn at end-2014 and the company received another capital injection of CNY3.5bn from CCB in February 2015. CCB is the second-largest state-owned commercial bank in China with total assets of CNY16.7trn. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Long-Term IDR of 'A' reflects our view of an extremely high probability of support from CCB, as a result of CCBFL's strategic importance and high level of integration with the bank in terms of operations and risk management practices. CCBFL provides leasing services to CCB's customers as a core complementary product. The company's target customer sectors include highways, subways, and the aviation and utility sectors, which are aligned with CCB's strategic focus on infrastructure areas. CCBFL shares CCB's brand name and benefits from funding support and customer referrals from the bank. In addition, CCBFL's key personnel and board of directors are appointed by the bank, and CCB has strong oversight over the company's strategy and financial planning. CCB's capital injection of CNY3.5bn to CCBFL in February 2015 further demonstrates the bank's support to its leasing subsidiary. The China Banking Regulatory Commission announced new regulations for financial leasing companies in March 2014 to include in their articles of association a requirement that the founders of the financial leasing companies commit to provide liquidity and capital support when necessary. CCBFL's articles of association were amended in August 2014, which legally obliges CCB to provide liquidity and capital support to the subsidiary should the need arise. CCBFL is relatively small compared with CCB; at end-2014, CCBFL only accounted for 0.4% of CCB's total assets and its contribution to CCB's net profit in 2014 was 0.2%. However, we expect CCB to remain the sole shareholder of CCBFL as CCBFL will continue to be strategically important for and highly integrated into CCB's operations. CCB's Long-Term IDR of 'A' is driven by support from the China sovereign (A+/Stable). Given CCBFL's strategic importance to and strong linkage with CCB, as well as its strategic focus on infrastructure sectors, we expect sovereign support to be passed down to CCBFL through CCB, if needed. The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that CCBFL's strategic role as CCB's core subsidiary and close operational linkage with the bank will not change materially over the rating horizon. Thus, the outlook is consistent with the Stable Outlook on CCB's ratings. CCBFL was established in 2007 with registered capital of CNY4.5bn - 75.1% owned by CCB and 24.9% owned by Bank of America (BOA; A/Stable). The company became CCB's wholly owned subsidiary after CCB acquired BOA's stake in November 2012. It leverages on CCB's strong brand name and network to expand its business. CCBFL's revenue related to finance leases and operating leases accounted for 90% and 10% of total revenue in 2014, respectively. The company has almost all its lease assets located in mainland China. RATING SENSITIVITIES CCB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd's (CCBFL) rating is sensitive to any signs of decreasing probability of support, which will lead to a downgrade of the company's ratings. Any change in China Construction Bank Corporation's (CCB) rating, which reflects any shift in the perceived willingness or ability of China's government to support CCB in a full and timely manner, is likely to affect CCBFL's rating in the same magnitude. The rating actions are as follows: CCB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd: Long-Term IDR assigned at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR assigned at 'F1' 