(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/MILAN/LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Some EU banks are still
selling their
own subordinated securities to their retail customers even after
retail
investors were bailed in when Spanish banks failed in 2012.
Conduct risks could
far outweigh the benefit of raising debt in this way, says Fitch
Ratings.
This is because reputational damage, and possible misconduct
fines, could be
significant if retail customers were able to argue that risks
were not properly
explained to them when they invested in the securities.
Subordinated and senior
debt carries a higher risk of bail-in now that the EU's Bank
Recovery and
Resolution Directive, passed at the outset of 2015, provides an
effective
resolution regime for banks.
Italian, Spanish and Portuguese banks have long sold debt
instruments to retail
customers through their branches. In the build-up to the
financial crisis,
increasingly complex securities were also distributed in this
manner. Italy's
retail bond market has grown into a significant funding source
for Italian
banks. Retail investors primarily buy bank senior unsecured debt
but also invest
in subordinated issuances.
Europe's three supervisory authorities, the EBA, ESMA and EIOPA,
warned banks
against "self-placement" of loss-bearing financial instruments
to consumers as
far back as July 2014.
The introduction of the EU's Capital Requirements Directive
(CRD) IV has made it
more onerous to issue subordinated debt that benefits from
regulatory capital
recognition to retail clients and these instruments are less
attractive for such
investors. But EU-wide regulation to prohibit the distribution
of bail-inable
securities to retail customers does not appear to be on the
cards, although some
jurisdictions, notably the UK, prohibit the practice.
Spanish retail investors in failed banks lost money, notably the
holders of
roughly EUR6.5bn BFA-Bankia bailed in preference shares and
subordinated bonds.
Portuguese retail investors also suffered losses when they
bought around EUR6bn
senior securities sold through BES' branches. The securities,
allegedly
fraudulently packaged to look like BES debt, consisted of
commercial paper
issued not by the bank but by Espirito Santo group companies.
Exposures to many
of these companies were left in the "bad bank", and bailed in
following official
intervention of BES in August 2014.
Bank branches in Spain have not distributed debt securities to
retail customers
recently but subordinated debt was sold to Italian retail
clients through
branches of UniCredit (EUR2.5bn in 1Q15) and ICCREA Banca
(EUR200m in 1Q14).
These instruments have no mandatory conversion features but are
inherently
higher risk than senior securities. We notch down from the
Issuer Default Rating
in rating subordinated debt.
Contact:
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+3902 8790 87 225
Fitch Italia
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 6
Milan 20123
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+3493 323 8403
Fitch Ratings Espana
Paseo de Gracia 85/7
Barcelona 08008
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.