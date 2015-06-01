(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Barcelona-based Cellnex Telecom S.A.'s (Cellnex, BBB-/Stable) proposed issue of euro-denominated medium-term notes an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documentation confirming materially to the preliminary documentation reviewed. Cellnex intends to issue a minimum of EUR500m of medium-term notes as part of its EUR2bn EMTN Programme and to use the proceeds of the issue to refinance part of its existing debt. The notes are structured as senior unsecured obligations, include a change of control provision (linked to a rating downgrade), cross default and negative pledge. The issuer is targeting a capital structure with a total of EUR1.1bn of gross debt comprising a minimum EUR500m bond, an increased RCF of EUR300m and a term loan for the remaining amount. Cellnex is currently managing an increase in its leverage profile following the acquisition of Wind's Italian tower business, Galata in March 2015. The issuer has a strong and scalable, cash generative business model that will enable gradual deleveraging. Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage at the end of 2015 to increase to 5.8x from 2.8x in 2014 and to fall below 5.25x in 2016 and continue to decline thereafter depending on the company's dividend policy. KEY RATING DRIVERS Long-term Contracts Critical Cellnex's rating is supported by the stability and visibility of revenue streams, which are derived from long-term, CPI linked contracts of the group's mobile towers portfolio in Spain and Italy and the market position of its TV broadcasting infrastructure in Spain. On a 2015 pro-forma basis, Cellnex derives over 50% of its revenues from its mobile towers business in Spain and Italy and 35% from its broadcasting infrastructure in Spain. The contracts for Cellnex's mobile towers are typically 10 to 15 years long while TV broadcasting contracts are up to five years long. The long duration of the contracts reflect the high dependency of mobile operators and broadcasters on the infrastructure that they rent from Cellnex. The contracts are CPI linked and fixed with a very high chance of renewal for a further 10 to 15 years on terms that have been predetermined as part of the original contracts. This provides long-term visibility and stability to the company's cash flows. Cash Generative Business Model Fitch estimates that Cellnex will have a pre-dividend free cash flow margin of around 22% of revenues in 2016. The strong margin is a combination of underlying rental contracts, economies of scale in operations, the pass through of certain costs to clients (e.g. energy costs) and low capital intensity requirements for maintenance of 3% to 4% of revenue. While Cellnex may have further capex related to expansion projects, this is typically deployed with rental sales pre-agreed. Cellnex could further expand its margins depending on the growth of towers, increase in tenancy ratios and rationalisation of mobile towers. Mobile Industry Growth Supportive We believe that mobile operators are likely to continue to increase their dependence on tower providers given growth in mobile data and the need to meet geographic coverage obligations for LTE. Cellnex and other tower providers enable the colocation of operators on a single tower. This creates an alternative to network sharing, which helps mobile operators increase capacity and improve coverage while reducing costs. The greatest risk to this growth is market consolidation of mobile network operators which could create a reduction in the demand for mobile towers. Cellnex's existing business however, would be protected by contract in a consolidation scenario. Risks from TV Broadcasting The shift in advertising spends away from TV to other forms of media such as the internet, is an industry risk, which creates some uncertainty around the long-term revenue streams of Cellnex's TV broadcast infrastructure business in Spain. A reduction in the number of TV channels could see a decline in frequencies used for broadcasting with consequential revenue loss for Cellnex. There is currently no evidence of the materialisation of this risk in Spain. Eighty-two percent of Spanish households only view TV via digital terrestrial broadcasting - this is one of the highest proportions in Europe. Cellnex has a leading market position in the sector with a 87% market share on a combined national and regional broadcast basis. Operating Leases Matched by Revenue Cellnex has significant operating leases which have contributed EUR1.0bn to Fitch's adjusted net debt. Cellnex's rating recognises that a significant proportion of these leases are based in Italy, where the average contract duration is higher than the average lease term and the backlog of revenue significantly greater than the total costs of the leases. Managing an Increase In Leverage Cellnex recently acquired 90% of Wind's mobile telecom towers business Galata, for EUR693m. Wind has retained a 10% stake in the business and has a put option that can be exercised between July 2016 and July 2020. The acquisition increased both geographic and customer diversification but also increased gross debt to EUR1.0bn from around EUR420m. This has raised FFO net leverage to 5.8x in 2015 from 2.8x in 2014. Fitch believes that Cellnex is likely to deleverage at a rate of 0.4x to 0.5x per year due to its strong cash generation, assuming a conservative dividend policy. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Cellnex include: --A proforma revenue contribution of around EUR200m in 2015 from acquisitions in Italy offset by a 2.6% fall in Spain driven by the full year effects of channel shutdown within Broadcasting Segment. --Revenue growth of 15% in FY16 due to full-year acquisition benefits and recovery of Spanish TV broadcasting before stabilising at 2-3% annual growth thereafter. --EBITDA margin of 37% in 2015 due to dilutive effect of Galata acquisition, increasing to 40% by 2018. --Annual capex at the upper end of the company's guided range of 8% to 13% of revenues, of which approximately 3.5 percentage points is maintenance capex with the remaining portion attributed to organic expansion projects. No further M&A expenditure is assumed. --Dividend pay-out around 20% of recurring leveraged free cash flow per year. --Conservative assumption that Wind exercises its EUR77m Galata Put option in 2016 at first available opportunity. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to an upgrade include: --A decrease in FFO adjusted net leverage to below 4.5x on a sustained basis could lead to an upgrade to 'BBB'. -- Fixed charge cover of 3.0x Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: --Expectation that FFO adjusted net leverage does not fall to 5.0x in two years and remains above 5.0x on a sustained basis. --Fixed charge cover remaining sustainably below 2.5x. --Free cash flow margins below 10% until 2017. --A significant deterioration in operating environment, either due to consolidation within the mobile market or market trends in DTT expecting to lead to a material reduction in revenue. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 6 May 2015 