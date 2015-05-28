(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) for BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc. (BBVAC) at 'BBB+' and
the bank's
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
This action follows Fitch's recent rating action on BBVAC's
parent company,
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA). Refer to Fitch's
press release titled
'Fitch Affirms Santander and BBVA at 'A-'; Outlook Stable'
(dated May 22, 2015)
for additional information on the BBVA rating action.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
BBVAC's IDR reflects the higher of its support-driven IDR or its
standalone
rating, the VR. BBVAC' support-driven IDR is 'BBB+', while its
stand-alone
rating or VR is 'bbb'. BBVAC's institutional support-driven IDR
is higher than
its VR, benefitting from uplift from its parent, which reflects
the parent's
ability and propensity to provide support to BBVAC. BBVAC
accounts for
approximately 9% of consolidated parent assets and revenues.
VR
BBVAC's VR, which reflects the company's intrinsic
creditworthiness absent any
extraordinary support, was affirmed at 'bbb' primarily
reflecting the company's
good capital position, and solid asset quality profile. The
ratings are somewhat
constrained by a relatively weaker earnings profile than other
large regional
banks. Further, BBVAC has reported very strong loan growth
trends, which may
result in asset quality deterioration in the future, especially
under a higher
rate environment.
Capital remains good, with a high Tier I common ratio (under
Basel I) of 10.7%,
though down 43bps from a year ago. This compares to the large
regional bank peer
median of approximately 10.5%. BBVAC received no objection to
its capital plan
under last year's and this year's CCAR, which included a
relatively modest
dividend up-streamed to its parent. The dividend, along with
significant balance
sheet growth and a partial phase-out of trust preferred
securities capital
inclusion, drove the year-over-year decline in capital ratios.
Fitch expects
prudent capital management given very strong loan growth trends.
Asset quality continues to improve, and remains better than peer
averages. Fitch
notes that NPAs, inclusive of accruing troubled debt
restructurings, compare
favorably to large regional bank peer averages, at about half
the average for
the 14 large regional banks. BBVAC's NCOs in 2014 were slightly
better than the
large regional bank peer average (excluding COF), while its
crisis-era
experience was roughly in line with peer averages. Fitch
attributes some of the
better relative recent performance to the geographic make-up of
its loan
portfolio.
Over the last several years, BBVAC has reported very strong loan
growth, well in
excess of large regional bank peer averages banks and GDP, which
may be
vulnerable to deterioration under a slowing economy or higher
interest rates. In
both 2014 and 2013, total loans increased 12%, primarily due to
very strong
growth in C&I, residential real estate, indirect automobile
lending, and CRE.
This is well above the average for loan growth for the large
regional bank peer
group.
This level of loan growth raises concerns as to any relaxation
in underwriting
standards and whether the company is receiving the appropriate
risk-adjusted
return in an extremely competitive lending environment. While
there are no
immediate asset quality concerns, Fitch will be monitoring the
growth in these
portfolios for any asset quality deterioration.
BBVAC reported $3.6 billion of energy loans as of YE14 or
roughly 6% of total
loans. This exposure is somewhat higher than other large
regional banking peers,
with the exception of Comerica Inc. and Zions Bancorporation.
Given BBVAC's
concentration in Texas and 20 year history in energy lending, it
is expected its
exposure would be somewhat higher than most peers. There may be
elevated loan
losses in this portfolio depending on the duration and severity
of oil prices.
Further, the state's economy has benefitted greatly from the
energy boom, and as
previously mentioned, could be vulnerable to a slowdown or
recession depending
on the severity and duration of oil price movements. However, it
is not
anticipated that falling oil prices will be a negative ratings
driver at this
point.
BBVAC's reliance on short-term borrowings has been decreasing
over the past
several years and is on the low end of the peer group. Bank
liquidity is
considered roughly in line with peer banks, though its loan to
deposit ratio is
on the high end of the peer group.
BBVAC has reported very strong deposit trends recently.
Depositor behavior under
a higher interest rate environment is uncertain at this time,
though it may have
implications for the banking industry, as well as BBVAC,
depending on the pace
and trajectory of interest rate movements. As such, Fitch will
monitor BBVAC's
liquidity profile if and when interest rates begin to
meaningfully increase for
any liquidity implications.
BBVAC manages its liquidity separately from BBVA and does not
rely on its parent
for any funding. Holding company liquidity is very strong, with
a significant
amount of cash to cover nominal interest payments on just $100
million of
trust-preferred securities. Fitch expects BBVAC will increase
its capital
returns to the parent in the future, though it is assumed it
will be in moderate
amounts, governed by U.S. regulatory stress testing.
BBVAC's earnings performance continues to lag the average for
large regional
banks in the U.S. and is considered a key Viability Rating
constraint by Fitch.
BBVAC ROA in 2014 was 60bps, as compared to the peer average
(excluding BBVAC)
of approximately 1.1%. BBVAC's balance sheet still includes
approximately $5bn
in pushed down goodwill from the 2007 BBVA acquisition. If this
amount is
excluded, the return on tangible assets improves to 65bps but
still well below
peer averages.
Part of BBVAC's weaker relative margin is due to its much higher
cost of
interest-bearing deposits than peers. While deposit costs have
been generally
declining for the entire industry, the cost of interest-bearing
deposits for
BBVAC has trended up slightly year-over-year. While this has
impacted the
company's NIM, BBVAC has been able to significantly grow savings
accounts
balances and jumbo time deposits. Fitch notes these deposits may
be more
vulnerable to deposit flight in a higher rate environment if
their balances have
only increased due to more attractive pricing.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BBVAC is strategically important to, but not considered a core
subsidiary of
BBVA by Fitch. BBVAC's IDR reflects the higher of its
support-driven IDR or VR.
BBVAC's support-driven IDR has historically been one notch below
BBVA,
reflecting Fitch's view that BBVAC is strategically important to
BBVA, though
not core. Since BBVAC's support reflects institutional support,
there is no
Support Rating Floor assigned.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by BBVAC
and by various
issuing vehicles are all notched down from BBVAC's or its bank
subsidiaries' VR
in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
HOLDING COMPANY
BBVAC's IDR and VR are equalized with those of Compass Bank,
reflecting its role
as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to
act as a source of
strength for its bank subsidiaries.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
BBVAC's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher
than the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Since BBVAC's ratings and Outlook are correlated with those of
BBVA, changes in
BBVA's ratings may result in changes to BBVAC's IDRs and
Outlook. Additionally,
if BBVAC becomes less strategically important to BBVA, its IDR
could be reviewed
for rating action. However, given BBVAC's VR is at 'bbb,'
downward rating
actions would be limited to likely just one notch as the BBVAC's
VR would become
the anchor for its IDR.
VR
Over the near term, Fitch envisions limited VR upgrade
potential. However, over
the medium to long-term,
BBVAC's VR could be upgraded with improving earnings
performance, combined with
the continuation of moderating asset quality and the maintenance
of capital at
appropriate levels.
Fitch remains somewhat concerned regarding the strong loan
growth BBVAC has
reported recently, especially as it compares to peer averages.
In general, Fitch
views loan growth that significantly outpaces GDP and peer
growth somewhat
skeptically as it raises concerns about adverse selection,
underwriting
standards, and the appropriate risk-return trade-offs.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
In the event Fitch views BBVAC as no longer strategically
important to BBVA, its
support rating could be downgraded. If the support rating were
downgraded,
BBVAC's VR would likely become the anchor rating for IDR.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
These ratings are all primarily sensitive to any changes in the
VR of BBVAC.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should BBVAC's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, or have
inadequate cash flow coverage to meet near-term obligations,
there is the
potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR and VR
from the ratings
of Compass Bank.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by BBVAC and
its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in BBVAC's
long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable.
--VR at 'bbb';
--Support at '2';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
Compass Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB+'.
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--VR at 'bbb';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '2';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB-'.
TexasBanc Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'BB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bain Rumohr
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3153
Committee Chairperson
Meghan Neenan
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0121
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.