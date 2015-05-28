(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to MetLife,
Inc.'s (MetLife) issuance of $1.5 billion in series C
fixed-to-floating rate
non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects proceeds from the issuance to be used to redeem
approximately $1.5
billion of 6.50% series B non-cumulative perpetual preferred
stock. Accordingly,
Fitch does not expect today's issuance to have a significant
effect on the
credit profile of MetLife.
The rating assigned to the new preferred shares is equivalent to
the ratings
assigned to the preferred shares that will be redeemed with the
proceeds, and
reflects standard notching for a hybrid with its risk
characteristics.
Fitch recently published an exposure draft of proposed changes
to insurance
notching criteria, which includes notching of hybrid securities.
Per Fitch
policies, newly assigned ratings are to be based on the proposed
criteria. Fitch
assesses the hybrid rated today as having 'Minimal'
non-performance risk under
the proposed criteria. Fitch notes the rating assigned to this
hybrid would be
the same under both proposed and existing criteria.
MetLife's ratings reflect Fitch's view that the company's strong
balance sheet
fundamentals, excellent financial flexibility, and very strong
market positions
in several major insurance products lines and markets in the
U.S. and select
international markets are consistent with rating expectations
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating drivers that could lead to an upgrade of MetLife's
ratings include
NAIC risk-based capital ratio above 450%, financial leverage
below 25%, and GAAP
fixed charge coverage ratio above 9x.
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade of MetLife's
ratings include
NAIC risk-based capital ratio below 350%, financial leverage
above 30%, and GAAP
fixed charge coverage ratio below 5x.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
MetLife, Inc.
--5.250% fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual
preferred stock 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Committee Chairperson
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3148
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
