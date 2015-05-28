(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Australia and
New Zealand
Banking Group Limited's (ANZ, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2015-1
USD1.25bn mortgage
covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. This
brings ANZ's total
outstanding issuance to AUD18bn. The fixed rate bond is due in
May 2020 and
benefits from a 12-month extendable maturity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on ANZ's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high), and an asset percentage
(AP) of 87.0%,
which provides a small buffer to Fitch's breakeven AP of 89.5%,
supporting a
tested rating of 'AA' on a probability of default (PD) basis,
and a rating of
'AAA' after giving credit for recoveries. The Outlook on the
covered bonds
reflects the Stable Outlook on ANZ's IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) of 11.7%, is driven by an asset
disposal loss
component of 15.5% due to maturity mismatches and the
refinancing assumptions
applied to Australian residential mortgages, followed by the
cover pool's credit
loss of 4.2% in a 'AAA' scenario. The cash flow valuation
component reduces the
'AAA' breakeven OC by 6.4% due to the excess spread available
under the
programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade should any of
the following
occur: ANZ's IDR is downgraded by two notches; the D-Cap falls
by more than one
category; or the AP that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis increased
above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
In a deviation from its APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria, the
agency used a
delinquency multiple of 2x on the weighted average frequency of
foreclosure at
the tested rating on a probability of default basis. In its cash
flow modelling
of the asset cash flows, this multiple stresses the level of
loans falling
delinquent in the cover pool over a period of time, curing
thereafter.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch
that not all
relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the
rated bonds is
public.
