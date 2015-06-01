(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned The Paragon
Group of
Companies PLC's (Paragon; BBB-/Stable) prospective issuance
under its GBP1bn
Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme an expected rating of
'BBB-(EXP)'.
The final rating assignment is contingent on the receipt of
final documentation
conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating is in line with Paragon's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB-', reflecting the notes' status as senior
unsecured obligations.
Although the notes rank junior to Paragon's securitised debt
obligations, their
alignment with the IDR is also based on the adequate
availability of
unencumbered assets.
In common with Paragon's Long-term IDR, the rating reflects
Fitch's view that
Paragon's asset quality is strong. In particular, the buy-to-let
loan book
currently has a very low level of impairment, having been
written to
conservative criteria and borrower credit profiles then
remaining subject to
close monitoring. However, Fitch notes the potential for
impairment to increase
should the current benign low interest operating environment
become more
challenging.
Fitch acknowledges the stability and experience of Paragon's
management team,
and its success in steering the group through the economic
crisis while
maintaining profitability. Fitch views the recent strategy of
broadening the
group's revenues and funding from their historical
concentrations in buy-to-let
lending and securitisation, respectively, as fundamentally
sound. However,
relative to the well-established buy-to-let business, the
group's track record
in its debt purchase business is less proven, and it returned to
the car finance
market in 2014 after a gap of several years. Some underwriting
execution risk
remains with regard to the growth strategy, notwithstanding the
demonstrated
scope to leverage the group's established infrastructure in
collections.
In Fitch's opinion, Paragon's funding profile displays strong
defensive
characteristics with respect to its predominantly non-recourse
and matched tenor
nature. The 2014 launch of Paragon Bank has broadened the
funding mix by
providing access to retail deposits, but the achievement of
fully flexible
funding diversification remains an ongoing process, as any
prolonged contraction
in the wholesale markets could still constrain origination and
business growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the rating is aligned with Paragon's IDR, it is primarily
sensitive to a
change in the IDR itself. The expected notes' rating is also
sensitive to
developments in the availability of unencumbered assets,
including free cash, as
well as the group's leverage and funding mix.
The IDR could be downgraded in the event of a material weakening
of Paragon's
current strong asset quality. This could be from problems
emerging within the
core buy-to-let mortgage book, via the collection profile of a
material
portfolio within Idem Capital not developing as well as
anticipated at point of
acquisition, or through Paragon Bank not progressing to
profitability as
management anticipated.
Should there be a significant reduction in the group's
liquidity, through
cancellation of warehouse lines, difficulty in attracting
deposits or deployment
of the group's cash into illiquid investments or acquisitions,
this could also
have a negative impact on the IDR.
Rating upside is currently limited in view of the still
principally buy-to-let
driven business profile, but the IDR could benefit over time
from proven
successful implementation of the group's strategy to broaden
earnings. This
could be evidenced by the generation of stable recurring profit
streams from the
Idem Capital and Paragon Bank businesses, while maintaining a
robust balance
sheet profile and demonstrating ongoing diversification of the
funding platform.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Pierce
Director
+44 020 3530 1014
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell Tuneu
Analyst
+44 020 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
