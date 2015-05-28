(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
Georgia (BoG,
BB-/Stable/bb-), TBC Bank (BB-/Stable/bb-), ProCredit Bank
(Georgia) (PCBG,
BB/Stable/bb-), JSC Liberty Bank (LB, B/Stable/b), Basisbank
(BB, B/Stable/b)
and Halyk Bank Georgia (HBG, BB-/Stable). A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VRS OF ALL BANKS, BoG's, TBC's, LB's, and BB's IDRs, BoG's
SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of BoG's, TBC's, PCBG's, LB's and BB's VRs, and
(with the
exception of PCBG) their Long-term IDRs with Stable Outlooks,
reflects their
generally robust capitalisation, ample liquidity and still sound
financial
metrics notwithstanding a challenging operating environment in
Georgia. The
economic slowdown, depreciation of the Georgian lari (GEL) and
higher funding
costs are likely to have a moderate negative impact on banks'
performance in
2015, but Fitch expects that this will be within the tolerance
range of the
ratings.
The Georgian economy has experienced multiple external shocks
following the
downturn in Russia, which has spilled over to surrounding CIS
economies,
triggering a wave of trading partner currency devaluations.
These developments
have had a highly adverse impact on Georgian trade and
remittances: exports have
fallen sharply, while remittances are down about 25%. The lari
has depreciated
by about 30% from its 2011-2013 levels against the US dollar,
and economic
growth is expected to slow markedly to 2% in 2015 from 4.8% in
2014.
Direct losses from devaluation will be limited, as the rated
Georgian banks do
not run significant short open currency positions. Nonetheless,
with over 60% of
banks' loan portfolios US dollar denominated (with the notable
exception of LB,
4%), the fall of the lari could create asset quality pressures
and a slight
decrease in regulatory capital ratios due to asset inflation.
Capital levels are adequate to high, as reflected in Fitch core
capital
(FCC)/weighted risks ratios that span a broad range from 12% at
LB to 30% (BB)
at end-2014. Regulatory capitalisation at end-1Q15 was in the
same range, from
12% at BoG to 28% at HBG, with ratios partly reflecting loan
book dollarisation
rates, as the National Bank of Georgia applies a 175% risk
weight to foreign
currency loans.
Asset quality metrics remain reasonable, with non-performing
loan ratios (NPLs,
loans overdue by 90 days) ranging from 0.5% to 6% of gross loans
at end-2014 and
restructured loans also moderate. However, these figures do not
capture the
impact of the significant devaluation of the lari in 2015 (by
20% year to date).
Fitch expects credit losses to pick up in the medium term due to
the low share
of naturally hedged borrowers (e.g. pure exporters, receiving
their revenues in
foreign currency) in the banks' loan portfolios.
Liquidity is adequate, underpinned by high levels of liquid
assets on balance
sheets, which provide the banks with solid buffers to absorb
unexpected funding
outflows. Devaluation has had a limited effect on banks'
liquidity cushions, as
conversion of deposits into foreign currency and outflows were
not significant
in 4Q14-1Q15. In addition, refinancing risk is generally
limited, reflecting
typically moderate levels of wholesale funding (borrowed
primarily from
international financial institutions) and granular, well-spread
funding
maturities. The exception is BoG's eurobond issue, which matures
in 2017 and
comprises a significant 14% of the bank's non-equity funding.
Margins should remain reasonably wide in the medium term,
supported by growth in
higher-margin lending, although higher GEL deposit rates and
competition will
moderately impact spreads. However, asset quality will be the
single most
important driver of banks' performance through the cycle.
BoG's and TBC's 'bb-' VRs are further supported by their
well-established and
dominant franchises. At end-1Q15, the two banks (on a
consolidated basis)
accounted for over 60% of sector assets. PCBG's VR is at the
same level as those
of BoG and TBC, notwithstanding PCBG's significantly smaller
size, and reflects
the bank's superior track record of asset quality through the
cycle, solid
performance, robust corporate governance and fairly conservative
risk
management, resulting from its participation in the ProCredit
group of banks.
LB's VR of 'b' reflects its niche franchise and moderate loss
absorption
capacity, particularly in light of its focus on potentially
risky retail
lending. It also considers concentration and volatility in the
funding base
resulting from significant government, municipal and corporate
funding. There is
also some uncertainty regarding LB's future ownership, strategy
and governance,
as a majority stake in the bank is now controlled by three
private individuals,
following the foreclosure of pledged shares. However, this is
balanced by the
bank's improving performance, growing scale, the status of
exclusive payment
agent for the distribution of social payments and a low level of
foreign
currency-denominated loans in the loan portfolio.
BB's 'b' VR is constrained by the bank's small size, currently
limited franchise
and short track record as a member of the Chinese Hualing Group.
Positively, the
rating also reflects the bank's solid capital ratios and sound
asset quality to
date. However, based on the bank's growth targets, Fitch
estimates that BB's
capital ratios will fall to levels more in line with those of
its peers by 2017.
BOG's, TBC's, LB's and BB's SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The affirmation of BoG's, TBC's and LB's '4' Support Ratings and
'B' Support
Rating Floors (SRFs) reflects Fitch's view of the limited
probability of support
being available from the Georgian government, in case of need.
The Support
Ratings and SRFs are also constrained by the potentially limited
ability of the
authorities to provide support, in particular in foreign
currency.
In Fitch's view, the authorities would likely have a high
propensity to support
BoG and TBC in light of the banks' systemic importance, and LB
given its social
function as the country's primary distributor of pensions and
social benefits.
LB's Support Rating and SRF also consider the support made
available to the bank
in 2009.
BB's Support Rating of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor' reflect the
bank's limited
systemic importance, in light of which support cannot be relied
upon, in Fitch's
view.
PCBG'S and HBG's IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The affirmation of PCBG's and HBG's Long-term IDRs at 'BB' and
'BB-',
respectively, and Support Ratings at '3', reflect Fitch's view
of the moderate
probability of support for these entities from the banks'
majority shareholders,
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (PCH, BBB/Stable) and Halyk Bank
of Kazakhstan
(HBK, BB/Stable).
Fitch views the propensity of PCH to provide support to PCBG as
high, but PCBG's
ability to receive and utilise this support could be restricted
by transfer and
convertibility restrictions, as reflected in Georgia's Country
Ceiling of 'BB'.
The one-notch differential between HBK's and HBG's IDRs reflects
the
cross-border nature of the parent-subsidiary relationship, and
the so far
limited track record and contribution of the Georgian subsidiary
to overall
group performance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A marked deterioration in the operating environment, in
particular if this led
to negative action on the sovereign ratings, could put downward
pressure on all
of the banks' IDRs and VRs. A material weakening of asset
quality and ratios
and/or banks' loss absorption capacity would also be negative
for the VRs.
There is very limited upside potential for BoG, TBC and PCBG's
VRs, and hence
for the IDRs of BoG and TBC, as these are already at the same
level as the
sovereign.
LB's VR, and hence its Long-term IDR, could be upgraded if the
bank (i) is able
to sustain the recent improvement in performance in a more
difficult operating
environment; (ii) maintains current capital levels and
reasonable asset quality
metrics; and (iii) does not suffer any material deterioration in
its governance
and/or risk appetite as a result of the change in ownership.
BB's VR, and hence also its Long-term IDR, could benefit from an
extended track
record of profitable growth, reasonable management of the risks
of rapid
expansion and a strengthening of the bank's franchise.
HBG's Long-term IDR is sensitive to any changes in the Long-term
IDR of HBK.
PCBG's Long-term IDRs are sensitive to a change in Georgia's
Country Ceiling.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank of Georgia
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at 4
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
TBC Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
ProCredit Bank (Georgia)
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
JSC Liberty Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
JSC Basisbank
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No floor'
Halyk Bank Georgia
Long-term Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook
Stable
Short-term Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at B
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Primary Analyst
Evgeny Konovalov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9932
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alyona Plakhova
Analyst
+7 495 956 2409
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
