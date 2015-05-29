(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed India-based
infrastructure finance company IDFC Limited's (IDFC) Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR
The rating affirmation is a reflection of IDFC's current
stand-alone credit
profile and builds on our expectation that its profile will
ultimately benefit
from greater diversification after it launches a bank in October
2015. IDFC will
assume the role of the group's ultimate holding company and the
expectation is
that, for all practical purposes, the bulk of its assets and
liabilities will
move to the bank as part of the transition.
Fitch believes that the bank will be no different from IDFC (as
it is currently)
from a risk perspective, although IDFC's financial profile will
likely undergo
structural changes after its transition to a holding company is
complete. The
way IDFC manages this change to both its business and risk
profiles will be an
important consideration for the rating in future. IDFC is
expected to hold 51%
in the bank through a wholly owned step-down non-operating
financial holding
company (NOFHC).
Capitalisation is a key support for IDFC's current rating, which
improved in the
year ended 31 March 2015 (FY15) mainly due to INR10bn of equity
raised from a
share sale. The share sale was mainly done to reduce foreign
institutional
investors' shareholding below 50% for regulatory compliance,
which led to an
increase in IDFC's Tier I capital ratio of over 300bp to 23% at
end-March 2015
(19.8% at end-March 2014). The prospect of another capital
injection cannot be
ruled out in the medium term, although it is expected to happen
at the bank
level. This could be mainly led by the requirement to bring down
the NOFHC's
stake in the bank to 40% in three years.
Additional equity will help boost capitalisation in light of an
expected decline
in profitability (ROA: 2% in FY15; 2.3% in FY14) as it gradually
raises its
level of liquid assets to comply with banking regulations,
changes the loan mix
and adapts to a higher cost structure.
IDFC's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio rose marginally to 0.65%
at FYE15 from
0.56% at FYE14 while restructured loans saw a sharp increase of
330bp to 7.8%,
although both ratios were better than the state-owned banks'
average. The trend
is in line with management's cautious stance and the weak
outlook for the
infrastructure sector. Fitch believes that asset quality will
remain weak for
at least a few more quarters, although the pace of deterioration
may slow. This
will be mitigated by IDFC's consistent efforts to build a strong
provision
buffer (FY15: 4.5% of loans; mostly floating provisions), which
covers total
stressed assets by over 50%.
The funding profile has remained broadly intact and overall
well-managed. The
banking operations will start with 20-25 branches and while IDFC
will now be
able to raise deposits through the bank, building a stable
deposit base is going
to be a slow process. Long-term borrowings are likely to
constitute around
40%-50% of total funding in the medium term, broadly mirroring
the share of
infrastructure loans in the total loan book.
IDFC's move into banking will likely help its credit profile in
spite of the
challenges. Building the priority sector lending segment from
scratch will be a
key challenge as it is largely regulatory driven and IDFC has
very limited
experience in this space. IDFC's ability to position itself in a
highly
competitive market space without dilution to its risk profile
will be an
important consideration for the IDR in future.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR
IDFC's IDR is sensitive to changes, in particular, to its
capital strength as it
extends itself beyond its core competencies and into new
businesses with
different competitive dynamics and unfamiliar risks, where its
execution
capabilities have yet to be tested. That said, IDFC's rating
would be reviewed
once the bank transition process is near completion and there is
greater clarity
on IDFC's balance sheet as a holding company. The IDR, which is
currently at the
same level as India's sovereign rating, has limited upside.
