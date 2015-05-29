(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed India-based infrastructure finance company IDFC Limited's (IDFC) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR The rating affirmation is a reflection of IDFC's current stand-alone credit profile and builds on our expectation that its profile will ultimately benefit from greater diversification after it launches a bank in October 2015. IDFC will assume the role of the group's ultimate holding company and the expectation is that, for all practical purposes, the bulk of its assets and liabilities will move to the bank as part of the transition. Fitch believes that the bank will be no different from IDFC (as it is currently) from a risk perspective, although IDFC's financial profile will likely undergo structural changes after its transition to a holding company is complete. The way IDFC manages this change to both its business and risk profiles will be an important consideration for the rating in future. IDFC is expected to hold 51% in the bank through a wholly owned step-down non-operating financial holding company (NOFHC). Capitalisation is a key support for IDFC's current rating, which improved in the year ended 31 March 2015 (FY15) mainly due to INR10bn of equity raised from a share sale. The share sale was mainly done to reduce foreign institutional investors' shareholding below 50% for regulatory compliance, which led to an increase in IDFC's Tier I capital ratio of over 300bp to 23% at end-March 2015 (19.8% at end-March 2014). The prospect of another capital injection cannot be ruled out in the medium term, although it is expected to happen at the bank level. This could be mainly led by the requirement to bring down the NOFHC's stake in the bank to 40% in three years. Additional equity will help boost capitalisation in light of an expected decline in profitability (ROA: 2% in FY15; 2.3% in FY14) as it gradually raises its level of liquid assets to comply with banking regulations, changes the loan mix and adapts to a higher cost structure. IDFC's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio rose marginally to 0.65% at FYE15 from 0.56% at FYE14 while restructured loans saw a sharp increase of 330bp to 7.8%, although both ratios were better than the state-owned banks' average. The trend is in line with management's cautious stance and the weak outlook for the infrastructure sector. Fitch believes that asset quality will remain weak for at least a few more quarters, although the pace of deterioration may slow. This will be mitigated by IDFC's consistent efforts to build a strong provision buffer (FY15: 4.5% of loans; mostly floating provisions), which covers total stressed assets by over 50%. The funding profile has remained broadly intact and overall well-managed. The banking operations will start with 20-25 branches and while IDFC will now be able to raise deposits through the bank, building a stable deposit base is going to be a slow process. Long-term borrowings are likely to constitute around 40%-50% of total funding in the medium term, broadly mirroring the share of infrastructure loans in the total loan book. IDFC's move into banking will likely help its credit profile in spite of the challenges. Building the priority sector lending segment from scratch will be a key challenge as it is largely regulatory driven and IDFC has very limited experience in this space. IDFC's ability to position itself in a highly competitive market space without dilution to its risk profile will be an important consideration for the IDR in future. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDR IDFC's IDR is sensitive to changes, in particular, to its capital strength as it extends itself beyond its core competencies and into new businesses with different competitive dynamics and unfamiliar risks, where its execution capabilities have yet to be tested. That said, IDFC's rating would be reviewed once the bank transition process is near completion and there is greater clarity on IDFC's balance sheet as a holding company. The IDR, which is currently at the same level as India's sovereign rating, has limited upside. Contact: Primary Analyst Ambreesh Srivastava Senior Director +65 6796 7218 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4 Singapore Secondary Analyst Saswata Guha Director +91 22 4000 1741 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 12 Dec 2012) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.