Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kazakh Banks Datawatch 1Q15
here
LONDON, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has launched the 'Kazakh
Banks Quarterly
Datawatch', a publication of key data from banks' regulatory
financial
statements and disclosure sourced primarily from the National
Bank of Kazakhstan
(NBK) and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KSE). The quarterly reports
will consist of
data in pdf and xlsx formats, charts and Fitch commentary, and
aim to provide an
understanding of the Kazakh banking sector's most recent
developments, allowing
investors to monitor key aspects of banks' credit profiles.
We expect in future to publish datawatch reports approximately
within a week of
data becoming available on the NBK and KSE websites, and so
probably about three
weeks after quarterly reporting dates. The first issue of the
report, available
under the link above, focuses on data at end-1Q15, and changes
during 1Q15 and
in the 12 months to end-1Q15. The report covers 28 of the
sector's 38 banks,
comprising 99% of system assets; data for the other 10 banks was
not available
and is not expected to become so.
The 1Q15 Fitch commentary highlights Kazakh banks' first
quarterly retail loan
contraction in four years, banks' more moderate core
profitability, considerable
recent non-equity funding injections by the government, our
expectations of the
sector clean-up potential through loan sales to the state-run
fund, and banks'
weak prospects for raising new equity capital.
