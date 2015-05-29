(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.'s (CTBC Bank; A/Negative, Viability Rating: a) proposed cash acquisition of 100% of CITIC Bank International (China) (CBI China) will have no immediate impact on the ratings of CTBC Bank and group companies, including CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (CTBC Holding; A/Negative), CTBC Securities Co., Ltd. (A/Negative) and CTBC Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (A/Negative). Fitch expects the financial risk arising from the acquisition to be manageable, given that CBI China's asset size is small relative to CTBC Bank, and CTBC Bank will fund the acquisition through new capital (a tentative amount of TWD12bn) from parent CTBC Holding. CBI China has an asset size of CNY12.6bn (TWD62bn), representing 1.9% of CTBC Bank's consolidated assets at end-2014. As part of the acquisition arrangement, CBI China's ultimate parent China CITIC Bank (BBB/Stable, VR: b+) will acquire 3.8% of CTBC Holding through a private placement for TWD13.1bn in cash (subject to regulatory approvals), more than CTBC Bank's acquisition price of TWD11.7bn for CBI China. The transaction is scheduled to be completed by end-2015, subject to regulatory approvals. CTBC Holding's double leverage ratio would remain moderate at 104% on a pro forma basis, while the statutory sum-of-parts capital adequacy ratio would remain sound at 163%, well above the regulatory minimum of 100%. Meanwhile, CTBC Bank's Fitch Core Capital ratio would increase slightly to 9.5% on a pro forma basis (end-March 2015: 9.3%). The acquisition of CBI China by CTBC Bank and China CITIC Bank's investment in CTBC Holding are part of CTBC group's strategy to expand its banking franchise in Asia Pacific. The potential benefits to CTBC Bank would come mainly from using CBI China to serve its cross-straits customers and collaborating with China CITIC Bank as a strategic partner and in cross-border customer referrals. The Outlook on CTBC Bank's Issuer Default Rating is Negative, reflecting the bank's continuing growth in higher-risk emerging markets including China, which could lead to material concentrations and weaken its risk profile. Any over-aggressive expansion or risk taking resulting in material deterioration in capitalisation relative to CTBC Bank's current ratings would lead to a downgrade of ratings on the group companies. CBI China only has three branches in China and currently does not have a full renminbi banking license, which prevents it from conducting renminbi business with Chinese residents. China CITIC Bank has an asset size of CNY4.1trn and is the ninth-largest bank in China with an extensive distribution network of 1,230 domestic and over 40 overseas outlets. Fitch believes the sale of CBI China is aimed at streamlining China CITIC Bank's organisational structure and reducing overlaps. Bank of China Ltd. (A/Stable, VR: bb) and Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd (BOCHK; A/Stable, VR: a) have also announced plans to dispose of BOCHK's mainland subsidiary Nanyang Commercial Bank, Limited last week. A streamlining of offshore operations may help Chinese banks improve their operational efficiencies and potentially lead to better risk management as they pursue expansion overseas. Contact: Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA Director +886 2 8175 7604 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Road Taipei Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.