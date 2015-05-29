(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that CTBC
Bank Co., Ltd.'s
(CTBC Bank; A/Negative, Viability Rating: a) proposed cash
acquisition of 100%
of CITIC Bank International (China) (CBI China) will have no
immediate impact on
the ratings of CTBC Bank and group companies, including CTBC
Financial Holding
Co., Ltd. (CTBC Holding; A/Negative), CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.
(A/Negative) and
CTBC Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (A/Negative).
Fitch expects the financial risk arising from the acquisition to
be manageable,
given that CBI China's asset size is small relative to CTBC
Bank, and CTBC Bank
will fund the acquisition through new capital (a tentative
amount of TWD12bn)
from parent CTBC Holding. CBI China has an asset size of
CNY12.6bn (TWD62bn),
representing 1.9% of CTBC Bank's consolidated assets at
end-2014.
As part of the acquisition arrangement, CBI China's ultimate
parent China CITIC
Bank (BBB/Stable, VR: b+) will acquire 3.8% of CTBC Holding
through a private
placement for TWD13.1bn in cash (subject to regulatory
approvals), more than
CTBC Bank's acquisition price of TWD11.7bn for CBI China. The
transaction is
scheduled to be completed by end-2015, subject to regulatory
approvals.
CTBC Holding's double leverage ratio would remain moderate at
104% on a pro
forma basis, while the statutory sum-of-parts capital adequacy
ratio would
remain sound at 163%, well above the regulatory minimum of 100%.
Meanwhile, CTBC
Bank's Fitch Core Capital ratio would increase slightly to 9.5%
on a pro forma
basis (end-March 2015: 9.3%).
The acquisition of CBI China by CTBC Bank and China CITIC Bank's
investment in
CTBC Holding are part of CTBC group's strategy to expand its
banking franchise
in Asia Pacific. The potential benefits to CTBC Bank would come
mainly from
using CBI China to serve its cross-straits customers and
collaborating with
China CITIC Bank as a strategic partner and in cross-border
customer referrals.
The Outlook on CTBC Bank's Issuer Default Rating is Negative,
reflecting the
bank's continuing growth in higher-risk emerging markets
including China, which
could lead to material concentrations and weaken its risk
profile. Any
over-aggressive expansion or risk taking resulting in material
deterioration in
capitalisation relative to CTBC Bank's current ratings would
lead to a downgrade
of ratings on the group companies.
CBI China only has three branches in China and currently does
not have a full
renminbi banking license, which prevents it from conducting
renminbi business
with Chinese residents. China CITIC Bank has an asset size of
CNY4.1trn and is
the ninth-largest bank in China with an extensive distribution
network of 1,230
domestic and over 40 overseas outlets.
Fitch believes the sale of CBI China is aimed at streamlining
China CITIC Bank's
organisational structure and reducing overlaps. Bank of China
Ltd. (A/Stable,
VR: bb) and Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd (BOCHK; A/Stable, VR:
a) have also
announced plans to dispose of BOCHK's mainland subsidiary
Nanyang Commercial
Bank, Limited last week. A streamlining of offshore operations
may help Chinese
banks improve their operational efficiencies and potentially
lead to better risk
management as they pursue expansion overseas.
Contact:
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun
Hwa N. Road
Taipei
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.