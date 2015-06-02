(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating of 'A-(EXP)' to Macquarie Bank Limited's (MBL; A/Stable) proposed USD Basel-III compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes to be issued under the bank's USD20bn 144A program. The final amount of the notes, the interest rate and maturity are yet to be finalised, although early redemption of the notes is possible, subject to prior written approval by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). The notes include a non-viability clause and will qualify as regulatory Tier 2 capital for MBL. KEY RATING DRIVERS SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The instrument is classified as subordinated debt and is rated one notch below MBL's Viability Rating (VR) of 'a' to reflect its below-average recovery prospects compared to senior unsecured instruments. The notes convert to ordinary equity of Macquarie Group Limited (MGL; A-/ Stable), MBL's listed parent, in part or in full if APRA deems MBL non-viable without the conversion. All of the notes convert to ordinary equity in MGL if MBL needed a public sector injection of capital to avoid non-viability. The proportion of the notes required to be converted to equity would be written off should MBL be unable to convert within five business days of the non-viability event date. No additional notching from the VR for non-performance is applied as the VR already captures the point of non-viability. Under Fitch's methodology, the instrument does not qualify for any equity credit. RATING SENSITIVITIES SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES MBL's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect the bank's VR. A material weakening of the capital and/or liquidity position would leave MBL susceptible to increased market volatility and would likely result in a downgrade of its VR. Serious reputational issues may also lead to negative rating pressure. Upside rating potential is limited by the earnings volatility inherent in some of the businesses of MBL. Contact: Primary Analyst Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia. Secondary Analyst Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email: leni.vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.