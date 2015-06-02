(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today hosts the first of
its flagship
annual Global Banking Conferences for 2015 in London. The
conferences,
continuing in the US and Asia throughout June, will include the
latest from
Fitch's leading analysts from around the world.
David Weinfurter, Global Head, Financial Institutions, reveals,
"At the Global
Banking Conferences Fitch is focusing on how the changing
regulatory landscape
is impacting the banking industry, how the macro-economic
environment is
impacting bank credit and how Fitch is incorporating these
issues into its bank
ratings and analysis."
"Negative sovereign rating Outlooks now outnumber positives by
two to one, with
oil-exporters in particular coming under pressure. In the
eurozone, we believe
that private and government deleveraging is not yet complete.
Despite the
region's bond markets making a comeback, ratings have yet to do
the same", says
Douglas Renwick, Senior Director, Sovereign Group.
Christopher Wolfe, Managing Director, US Financial Institutions,
explains, "We
are expecting the economic picture to remain benign, with
attention mainly on if
and when the Federal Reserve raises rates and what this means
for the banking
sector. While overall loan growth has been subdued, commercial
lending growth
has been robust and a key area of focus. By now, banks have
mostly adapted to
what has become a multi-tiered regulatory landscape, with the
largest banks
subject to the most onerous rules."
"The implementation of the EU's Bank Recovery & Resolution
Directive means
sovereign support is now unlikely for most EU banks if they
fail", says James
Longsdon, co-Head, EMEA Financial Institutions. "How banks adapt
to resolution
strategies expected of them is likely to increasingly influence
ratings.
Developments in asset quality, capital and earnings will be key
rating drivers
over the medium term. Here there remain significant variations
across the region
and the pace of change, while mostly positive, is uneven."
For more information, visit 'www.fitchratings.com' and click on
the tab marked
'Events' located at the top right of the web page. If you wish
to follow social
media activity on the day, please follow #FitchCredit.
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
