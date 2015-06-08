(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Shanghai-based
United Overseas Bank (China) Ltd. (UOBC) a Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'A+' and a Short-Term IDR of 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable. In
addition, a
Support Rating (SR) of '1' is also assigned.
UOBC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-based United
Overseas Bank (UOB;
AA-/Stable). Fitch classifies UOBC as a strategically important
subsidiary of
UOB, due to strong integration with the parent and its key role
in the group's
expansion strategy in Greater China. As such, there is an
extremely high
probability of support from the parent, if needed. The agency
has not assigned
Viability Ratings to UOBC as its intrinsic strength is subject
to its
operational and financial integration with the parent.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
UOBC plays an important role in UOB's strategy of strengthening
its franchise in
the Greater China region. Fitch believes Greater China is a
strategically
important market for UOB. The contribution of UOB's Greater
China operations has
increased steadily, and represented 13% of the group's loans at
end-2014 and 8%
of profits before tax in 2014, consistent with rising trade and
investment flows
between China and Southeast Asia. Fitch expects the profit
contribution from
Greater China to increase in the coming years.
Although UOBC's profit contribution to the group was less than
1% in 2014, it is
active in referrals to the group. In particular, UOBC works
closely with the
group's Singapore and Hong Kong branches to provide financial
services to
Chinese corporates seeking to invest in Southeast Asia.
UOBC has operational autonomy to make its own credit decisions,
but the parent
has strong influence through representation on UOBC's board of
directors and
secondments of senior executives. As a result, UOBC and UOB are
highly
integrated in terms of strategy, risk appetite, and business
generation; with
the parent having oversight over UOBC's operations and key
metrics, including
measures of liquidity.
UOB has a history of providing ordinary support to UOBC,
including customer
referrals, as well as other operational and system support. The
parent bank also
provides the majority of UOBC's foreign-currency funding. UOB's
ongoing
commitment to UOBC is underlined by its investment in a new
UOB-branded
headquarters in Shanghai's financial district.
UOBC shares its parent's brand and has grown organically from a
UOB branch, and
a default by UOBC would constitute significant reputational risk
to UOB that
could undermine its franchise.
UOBC grew out of a representative office set up by UOB in 1984.
It was among the
first batch of foreign lenders in China to be locally
incorporated in 2007, and
has grown its presence to more than 10 branches and sub-branches
in mainland
China. The bank's net profit after tax was CNY132m (USD22m) in
2014 and total
assets were CNY49bn (USD8bn) at end-2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
UOBC's SR, and in turn its IDR, are sensitive to any change in
Fitch's
assessment of either UOB's propensity or ability to extend
extraordinary support
in a timely manner. Any change in UOB's IDR is likely to lead to
similar rating
action on UOBC, subject to China's Country Ceiling which is
currently at 'A+'
and may limit ratings upside for UOBC.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jack Yuan
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3038
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
