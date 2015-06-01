(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
ECT's ratings reflect solid financial metrics represented by
strong and stable
cash-generating capacity and moderate leverage. The ratings also
reflect high
customer concentrations, low geographical diversification of
operations and a
diminished margin of safety on its main covenants.
ECT's financial profile is supported by a healthy EBITDA margin
of about 75% on
average during 2008-2014. Fitch estimated fixed charge cover
stayed at a solid
3.4 in 2014, reflecting almost full utilisation rates and
moderate leverage.
Debt/adjusted EBITDA increased to 2.7 at end-2014 from 2.6 at
end-2013, but
remained comfortable. We expect debt to peak in 2015 as the
company finalises
its capex programme. ECT has to repay a manageable KZT32bn of
debt in 2015.
ECT's revenues are highly dependent on a single client,
Tengizchevroil LLP (TCO
Finance, secured notes rated BBB+/Stable), which accounted for
57% of total
revenue in 2014 (2013: 62%). Although ECT continues to implement
a
diversification strategy, the customer concentration is expected
to remain high
for the foreseeable future. TCO contracts are long-term and
uncancellable
contracts, but most of these expire in 2016. Management expects
most of these
contracts to be extended and the rest to be substituted by
contracts with new
customers. Although there is a risk of adverse effects on cash
flows in case
freed rolling stock is not leased out promptly, Fitch estimates
indicate that
ECT's debt servicing capacity should not be significantly
affected by a
temporary decline in utilisation rates of this part of fleet.
In 2014, ECT incurred a KZT8.7bn revaluation loss, accounting
for 48% of
operating profit, due to tenge devaluation. From a cash flow
standpoint, FX
revenues and expenses are well-matched and currency risk is
assessed as low. In
this context, Fitch also considers positively ECT's continued
optimisation of
its debt profile, aimed at reducing financing costs and exposure
to FX risk.
The worsening of the operating environment in CIS markets has
resulted in a
decrease in rolling stock prices, thereby reducing the margin of
safety on ECT's
debt covenants tied to capital. However, we consider the risk of
non-compliance
with covenants as remote.
At end-2014, ECT had adequate liquidity, mostly supported by
sound cash
generating capacity. At end-2014, around 95% of rolling stock
was used as
collateral and in the context of reduced rolling stock
valuations, capacity to
raise additional liquidity by pledging wagons is limited.
The senior debt ratings for the USD100m notes due 2018 are
aligned with the
company's IDRs. These notes are secured, but this does not
structurally improve
noteholders' position relative to other creditors, given that a
large majority
of company funding is similarly secured.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Diversification of the customer base and geographical
concentrations without
deterioration of credit metrics would be positive for the
ratings.
A significant decline in utilisation rates resulting in
weakening of cash flow
generation capacity, increased leverage leading to worsening
debt servicing
capacity and speculative acquisition of rolling stock could
result in a
downgrade.
