(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kazakhstan-based Eastcomtrans LLP's (ECT) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B', and National Long-term Rating at 'BB(kaz)'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT ECT's ratings reflect solid financial metrics represented by strong and stable cash-generating capacity and moderate leverage. The ratings also reflect high customer concentrations, low geographical diversification of operations and a diminished margin of safety on its main covenants. ECT's financial profile is supported by a healthy EBITDA margin of about 75% on average during 2008-2014. Fitch estimated fixed charge cover stayed at a solid 3.4 in 2014, reflecting almost full utilisation rates and moderate leverage. Debt/adjusted EBITDA increased to 2.7 at end-2014 from 2.6 at end-2013, but remained comfortable. We expect debt to peak in 2015 as the company finalises its capex programme. ECT has to repay a manageable KZT32bn of debt in 2015. ECT's revenues are highly dependent on a single client, Tengizchevroil LLP (TCO Finance, secured notes rated BBB+/Stable), which accounted for 57% of total revenue in 2014 (2013: 62%). Although ECT continues to implement a diversification strategy, the customer concentration is expected to remain high for the foreseeable future. TCO contracts are long-term and uncancellable contracts, but most of these expire in 2016. Management expects most of these contracts to be extended and the rest to be substituted by contracts with new customers. Although there is a risk of adverse effects on cash flows in case freed rolling stock is not leased out promptly, Fitch estimates indicate that ECT's debt servicing capacity should not be significantly affected by a temporary decline in utilisation rates of this part of fleet. In 2014, ECT incurred a KZT8.7bn revaluation loss, accounting for 48% of operating profit, due to tenge devaluation. From a cash flow standpoint, FX revenues and expenses are well-matched and currency risk is assessed as low. In this context, Fitch also considers positively ECT's continued optimisation of its debt profile, aimed at reducing financing costs and exposure to FX risk. The worsening of the operating environment in CIS markets has resulted in a decrease in rolling stock prices, thereby reducing the margin of safety on ECT's debt covenants tied to capital. However, we consider the risk of non-compliance with covenants as remote. At end-2014, ECT had adequate liquidity, mostly supported by sound cash generating capacity. At end-2014, around 95% of rolling stock was used as collateral and in the context of reduced rolling stock valuations, capacity to raise additional liquidity by pledging wagons is limited. The senior debt ratings for the USD100m notes due 2018 are aligned with the company's IDRs. These notes are secured, but this does not structurally improve noteholders' position relative to other creditors, given that a large majority of company funding is similarly secured. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT Diversification of the customer base and geographical concentrations without deterioration of credit metrics would be positive for the ratings. A significant decline in utilisation rates resulting in weakening of cash flow generation capacity, increased leverage leading to worsening debt servicing capacity and speculative acquisition of rolling stock could result in a downgrade. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR assigned at 'B'; Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'BB(kaz)'; Outlook Stable Senior secured rating affirmed at 'B', Recovery Rating 'RR4' 