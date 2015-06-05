(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japan Non-Life Dashboard 2015 here HONG KONG/TOKYO, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Japanese non-life insurers are likely to continue to look for M&A opportunities overseas to improve returns from the capital that will be released by continued reduction of their equity crossholdings. The overseas businesses of the three major Japanese non-life groups demonstrated strong growth in the financial year ending March 2015 (FYE15), contributing to the overall earnings for the respective groups. Overseas businesses are a key growth driver for the Japanese non-life groups, while appropriate risk management remains important, says Fitch. Underwriting profit of their domestic non-life business also jumped in FYE15, driven by the premium growth and the absence of catastrophic-loss events. That said, catastrophe exposures and domestic equity exposures continue to cause volatility in non-life insurers' operating performance. The dashboard includes Fitch's latest update on Japanese non-life insurers' key financial data and ratios in 2015, including improvement in underwriting earnings and core capital. The dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.