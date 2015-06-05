(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that
Japanese non-life insurers are likely to continue to look for
M&A opportunities
overseas to improve returns from the capital that will be
released by continued
reduction of their equity crossholdings.
The overseas businesses of the three major Japanese non-life
groups demonstrated
strong growth in the financial year ending March 2015 (FYE15),
contributing to
the overall earnings for the respective groups. Overseas
businesses are a key
growth driver for the Japanese non-life groups, while
appropriate risk
management remains important, says Fitch.
Underwriting profit of their domestic non-life business also
jumped in FYE15,
driven by the premium growth and the absence of
catastrophic-loss events. That
said, catastrophe exposures and domestic equity exposures
continue to cause
volatility in non-life insurers' operating performance.
The dashboard includes Fitch's latest update on Japanese
non-life insurers' key
financial data and ratios in 2015, including improvement in
underwriting
earnings and core capital.
The dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link in
this media release.
