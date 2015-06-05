(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japanese Life Insurance Results
Dashboard FYE15
here
TOKYO, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
it expects
Japanese life insurers to continue to raise the allocations to
high-grade
foreign bonds in their investment portfolio because bond yields
in Japan remain
very low.
Fitch expects Japanese life insurers' positive investment
spreads to widen as
their investment income is likely to increase due to bigger
allocation to
higher-yielding foreign bonds, unless the Japanese yen
substantially appreciates
against key foreign currencies, especially the US dollar. The
insurers' shift to
add more foreign bonds, however, would increase their exposure
to foreign
currency risk.
The agency also expects Japanese life insurers' insurance
underwriting profits
to remain flat over the next few years. This is mainly because
moderate growth
in their more profitable third (health) sectors will be offset
by continued
contraction in death protection products, such as term life.
Thus, their
overseas operations will become more important drivers of growth
for Japanese
life insurers.
The capital adequacy of Japanese life insurers is likely to
improve further, if
current favourable conditions in the financial markets are
maintained for some
time. The improved capital adequacy in the financial year ended
31 March 2015
(FYE15) was mainly due to the increased unrealised gains on
securities that were
driven by a weaker Japanese yen and strong equity market, and to
smaller extent,
accumulated core capital, including retained earnings.
The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
the link in this
media release.
Contact:
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Rating Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F,
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
