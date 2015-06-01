(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 01 (Fitch) The recent sharp decline in auto sales
in Brazil will
contribute to further shrinkage of auto loan portfolios within
the country's
banks, adding to the headwinds of those banks dependent on auto
lending, says
Fitch Ratings. We believe it is unlikely that the auto loan
growth will recover
over the near term given our forecast for a 1% contraction in
GDP in 2015. With
the prospect that the end of Brazil's asset quality recovery for
auto loans is
nearing and the expected increase in unemployment, Fitch
forecasts a rise in
non-performing loans (NPLs) by year-end 2015.
Between April 2015 and April 2014, vehicle sales fell 19.2% on a
year-over-year
basis, compared with a December 2014 drop of 7.1%. The magnitude
of the new drop
suggests that captive auto lenders and commercial banks with
relatively higher
exposure to auto loans (for both new and second-hand vehicles),
such as Banco
Pan and Banco Votorantim, and smaller institutions like Banco
Rodobens e Omni,
could become increasingly affected by the slowdown. Auto loans
make up a
relatively low share (6.6%) of the Brazilian banking systems'
total loans
exposures, thus limiting the scope of the impact to lenders with
large market
shares in auto loans.
The drivers of weak first-quarter 2015 auto sales were not only
macroeconomic
conditions and rising unemployment, but also the recently
implemented tax
increase for industrialized products (IPI) implemented in
January 2015. The tax
increase raised average vehicle prices in the country by 4.5%.
Existing
household debt, which peaked at 46.5% of annual household income
at the end of
March, is also dampening consumers' appetite for more debt.
The chart <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20150601c.htm
"
> here provides a four-year review of annualized, monthly
changes in the
aggregate auto loan portfolios of Brazil's banks, as well as
auto loan NPLs. The
top chart shows that after the 2010 and 2011 period of growth
boosted by IPI tax
relief, Brazilian banks lowered their risk appetites in 2012 and
began a period
of tighter underwriting with shorter loan terms and lower
loan-to-values. Since
2012, auto loan portfolios have been shrinking, with the
declines now likely to
accelerate given the further drop off in auto sales seen thus
far in 2015. Auto
NPLs peaked at 7.1% in July 2012, then began a period of
improvement that has
persisted to the point of returning asset quality to pre-2011
levels. Existing
loans have essentially run off faster than new loans have been
added due to
tighter lending and stagnant economic conditions.
Despite measures by the central bank (through circulars No. 3711
and No. 3714)
to ease banks' capital requirements on auto loans, auto loan
growth has failed
to materialize. In particular, the risk weights of loans with a
maturity longer
than 60 months were reduced to 75% from 150% in 2014. The
central bank also
permitted greater use of retail deposits to finance select
acquisitions, such as
vehicles under circular 3715. These changes do not appear to
have had any
material effect on spurring loan portfolios as the macroeconomic
conditions and
other factors facing consumers are more dominant factors.
Captive auto lenders have been affected differently by the
slowdown. They have
actually increased their loan exposures as their parent
manufacturers are
relying more heavily on incentive pricing during the current
period of lower
demand. The top five captive auto lenders loans rose, on
average, 2.5% in 2014.
