(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 04 (Fitch) Greater comparability in capital
requirements across EU
banks is likely to take time, Fitch Ratings says. Meanwhile,
doubts surrounding
internal ratings-based (IRB) models are likely to continue to
undermine trust in
regulatory capital ratios.
The European Banking Authority's (EBA) consultation on the
future of the IRB
approach, which closed last month, included proposals for
detailed changes to
IRB models. Fostering supervisory convergence lies within the
EBA's remit, but
to address some of the consistency and comparability issues,
legislative
changes, particularly to the EU's Capital Requirements
Regulation, will be
required. This is likely to take considerable time.
Greater consistency in the way capital ratios are calculated is
especially
important because almost all the world's 30 global systemically
important banks
use IRB models, as do most of the EU's systemically important
banks. Market
participants mistrust capital ratios generated using IRB models
to calculate
risk-weighted assets (RWA) in part because model input variation
and definition
inconsistencies make meaningful comparison of ratios across
banks and countries
very difficult.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's Regulatory
Consistency Assessment
Programme (RCAP) initiative is making slow progress in reducing
RWA variability
and there is limited transparency on which banks' ratios might
be overstated.
For example, in April 2015, the Committee announced it had
agreed to remove just
six of around 30 national discretions from Basel II's capital
framework.
The Committee's reluctance or inability to name the banks whose
capital ratios
are overstated undermines confidence in the IRB models
generally. The
Committee's EU Assessment of Basel III regulations report,
published last
December under the RCAP, highlighted that the exclusion of
sovereigns and other
public-sector exposures from the IRB framework, plus liberal
risk weights for
SME exposures, as permitted in the EU, positively affected the
capital ratios of
five EU banks. It did not name any banks. We understand that
disclosure may be
difficult because banks often participate in initiatives
voluntarily and the
Committee has no legal means to force disclosure.
Unwillingness to name names is not new. In July 2013 the
Committee reported on a
hypothetical portfolio benchmarking exercise across 32 major
international
banking groups and found material differences in IRB-calculated
RWAs. The names
of the outlier banks were not made public. This was also the
case in the EBA's
reports, which analysed the consistency of RWA across banks,
published in
December 2013. A benchmarking exercise of SME and residential
mortgages
highlighted substantial variations. Naming the banks would be
useful for market
participants as it could shed some light on the banks' estimated
default
probabilities and loss expectations, allowing analysts to adjust
reported
capital ratios if required.
The Committee's November 2014 G20 presentation outlined five
policy proposals to
reduce excessive variability in the IRB approach. We think the
most significant
initiative is the proposal to introduce some fixed loss given
default (LGD)
parameters. LGDs, which measure the losses a bank would incur if
a borrower
defaulted, taking into account mitigating factors such as
collateral, are a key
input into the IRB models.
The EBA's discussions on the IRB approach appear to be gaining
momentum but its
proposed timeline for defining technical standards is set at
end-2016.
Harmonisation of the definitions of default, LGD, conversion
factors,
probability of default estimates and the treatment of defaulted
assets is
essential as a first step towards achieving capital ratio
comparability. We
think delays to the EBA's proposed timetable are likely.
Our assessment of the Committee's proposal to revise the credit
risk weights
system under the standardised approach for credit risk
assessment is discussed
in 'Changing the Basel Standardised Approach', available at
www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking the link below.
Contact:
Alan Adkins
Senior Director
Credit Policy Group
+44 20 3530 1702
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
